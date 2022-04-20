Georgia Tech Football: Top Linebacker Targets for 2023 Recruiting Class

Who are the top targets at linebacker for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class?

One of the most experienced units on the Georgia Tech defense is the linebackers. Georgia Tech is bringing back two of their top tacklers from a year ago, but eventually, those guys are going to have to be replaced.

The good thing for the Yellow Jackets and this coaching staff is that there are plenty of linebacker recruits in the 2023 recruiting class that can step in and make an impact for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is still hunting for their first commitment in the 2023 class, but they are in heavy pursuit of some of the top in-state talent and some out of state as well.

Let's take a look at the top linebacker targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jalen Smith- Grayson High School, GA

One of the top prospects on Georgia Tech's recruiting board is Jalen Smith, from Grayson High School. Grayson has produced some of the best talents in the state in recent years and Smith is another example. The fast and rangy linebacker is ready for a big senior season and is being pursued by other schools.

Smith has recently visited Atlanta and appears to like Tech. He holds other offers from programs like Miami, Tennessee, Texas, LSU, and Oregon. That is pretty stiff competition and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to compete to land the talented linebacker.

Marcellius Pullam- Sandy Creek High School, GA

Another in-state linebacker that the Yellow Jackets are pursuing, Marcellius Pullam has seen his recruitment pick up recently and is getting looked at by some of the top schools in the country. He was recently in Atlanta for a visit and it appeared that it went well.

Clemson, Miami, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are the other schools in pursuit of Pulliam. This will be competitive recruitment for one of the top linebacker targets for Georgia Tech.

Tyree Weathersby- New Manchester High School, GA

Tyree Weathersby is flying under the radar right now, but that won't be for much longer. The talented linebacker from New Manchester High School is a player that is just starting to scratch his potential and is poised for a big senior season. He has visited Georgia Tech before and they appear to be a factor in the recruitment so far.

Weathersby holds offers from Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Pitt. This will be a battle until the end and Georgia Tech has positioned itself well.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball wins big over Mercer

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden earns national and conference player of the week

Georgia Tech Softball wins 8-1 in a midweek matchup with Troy

Projecting Georgia Tech's linebacker depth chart after spring