Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: 4/20 Prospect Offer Update

With coaches being able to be back on the road recruiting now, expect to see more offers come in from Georgia Tech Football to prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. It is going to be one of the busiest times of the year for college coaches everywhere, as they are hitting the road to evaluate new prospects and chase down their top targets.

There has been a flurry of offers from Georgia Tech to different prospects at different positions recently. Just in the past week, Georgia Tech and its football coaching staff have been active and looking to get their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Let's take a look at the new offers that Georgia Tech has given out to high school prospects in the past week.

Ashley Williams- Edge- Zachary, LA

Georgia Tech is looking to get a top pass rusher from out of state and extended an offer to Ashley Williams, a 6-6 220 LBS edge rusher that is starting to gain more attention as the recruiting process has gone on.

Georgia Tech is going to have competition for the talented defensive end. Houston, Auburn, Florida State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska have all offered him. Look for the Yellow Jackets to try and get Williams on campus for a visit this summer.

Kamal Bonner- Defensive Back-Moultrie, GA

The other offer that went out this week from Georgia Tech was to talented in-state defensive back Kamal Bonner, who is a star at Colquitt County High School in South Georgia. After Bonner got his offer from the Yellow Jackets, he wasted no time getting on campus and made his way down for a visit.

Bonner is a kid that is sure to be getting more attention as the recruiting cycle heats up. His other offers include Arkansas, Wake Forest, Colorado, and Georgia State. It is a great start for Georgia Tech to get him on campus already for a visit and get a head start in this recruitment.

