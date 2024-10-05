2025 Five-Star PF Bryson Tiller Lists Georgia Tech Among His Final Four Schools
Georgia Tech is in the running for five-star prospect Bryson Tiller. It is exciting times for the Yellow Jackets in athletics especially their basketball team who will begin the season in a month against West Georgia.
According to 247Sports Composite, Tiller is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 4 player in Georgia, the No. 5 power forward, and the No. 16 player nationally. Tiller is ranked on all four major recruiting platforms including ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. He is ranked highest on On3.
Tiller announced his finalists which included Auburn, Indiana, Kansas, and Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech was the first major power to offer Tiller back in 2021. He also had offers from Cleveland State and Tulane. He took an official visit to the flats on August 30th. He plays just down the road at OTE (Overtime Elite), which is a basketball league that features top prospects in the country.
Last year Tiller averaged 13.3 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1. 6 blocks. He was third in the league with nine rebounds. He scored double-figures in four of the last five games played last season. He has a versatile skillet and can create his own shot with his 6’9 240-pound frame. He is very athletic and can get to any spot on the floor. Tiller is an underrated passer and playmaker on the floor. He can defend at a high level and has continued to improve his game. He has the ability to take over on both sides of the ball with his prolific scoring or his rim-protecting and shot-blocking ability. There is nothing you can ask Tiller to do on the basketball court that he hasn’t done before. He has true star potential at the next level and could be a key player for the Yellow Jackets as they try to get back to the program they are known for in hoops.
It’s already been an impressive recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets and they are ranked No. 7 according to 247Sports. Georgia Tech has landed three recruits in the 2025 cycle including four-star shooting guard Akai Fleming, three-star small forward Brandon Stores, and three-star center Cole Kirouac. Georgia Tech is also a finalist for more name-brand prospects including five-star Caleb Wilson, four-star SG Jerry Easter, and center Jackson McVey. McVey also recently narrowed down his list to five schools this week. It looks like head coach Damon Stoudamire is just getting started and could potentially build something special on the flats. Coach Stoudamire is recruiting at a high level and kids want to play for him. 2024 will be a big season for the Yellow Jacket program.