Head Coach Damon Stoudamire Provides An Injury Update On Mouhamed Sylla and Peyton Marshall

Georgia Tech was without Mouhamed Sylla on Saturday when it faced Boston College due to an injury. The true freshman from Senegal is averaging 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season on 59.5%. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about when Sylla can be expected to be back.

“It's a sprained ankle, know, and we're shooting for uh Miami. So he's gonna get X-rays, make sure everything is clean, know, the usual, per usual, and we'll get him back. Like I said, we're shooting for Miami.

The Miami game will be huge for the Yellow Jackets because the Hurricanes are having a resurgent season. The Hurricanes are 12-2 and have already picked up a conference win. More importantly, Miami is ranked No.36 in the net rankings. A win over them on the road would give the Yellow Jackets a quad 1 win and bolster their resume. They will need all hands on deck for that to happen, and getting Sylla back for that game will be a huge boost for the Yellow Jackets next Saturday. It will be something to continue to monitor throughout the week and leading up to the game.

Peyton Marshall has been a solid addition from the transfer portal this past offseason for the Yellow Jackets, providing quality depth and a big man who can come in and contribute. He is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury in the second half and was declared out for the rest of the game. Coach Stoudamire talked about the latest regarding Marshall.

“We'll know more about him probably this evening. But it was just a guy who came down on his knee, hyperextension, it's kind of the norm of it. I think he'll be fine. We'll wait and just make sure everything is cool with the bill of health, and then just kind of go from there.”

Marshall's status will likely be updated early in the week and prior to the game against Syracuse. He is another big body that has been valuable to the front court this season and an improved team on the interior of the frontline, which is considered the best part of the team. With the front court of Sylla, Marshall, Baye Ndongo, and Cole Kirouac, the Yellow Jackets can match up with anybody. They proved that in the Duke game on the road with a near-upset win. Georgia Tech, for the most part, has been injury-free in the 2025-2026 season compared to 2024-2025, when they were ravaged with injuries that derailed its season to a degree last year.

