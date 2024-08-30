2025 Georgia Tech Basketball Target Jackson McVey Sets Official Visit to Georgia Tech on September 14th
A 2025 Georgia Tech basketball target is set to visit the Flats.
Jackson McVey is set to go on an official visit to the Yellow Jackets on September 14th, per HS top recruits.
He also has visits set up for Florida State (September 1st), Creighton (September 20th) and Florida (September 27th). He currently holds eight offers from Creighton, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Stanford, Florida, Kennesaw State, Western Carolina, and Western Kentucky.
McVey had an impressive junior season for the Gilmer Bobcats here in Georgia leading them to a 20-8 record and the second round of the playoffs. He averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Bobcats. McVey will make the transition to Overtime Elite, one of the top highschool basketball leagues in the country that has produced major NBA talent including Rob Dillingham, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and many more.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 15 player in Georgia, No. 34 Center, and the No. 201 player nationally. He stands at 7'1 and 225 pounds. A thing that stands out about his game is his mobility for his size. He can extend the floor well and cleans the glass at both ends. McVey is not just a center that dominates the paint but can also stretch the floor and knock down the three ball. He also has a nice mid-range and post game that he uses to break down defenses.
A thing to note for the Yellow Jackets is McVey is very high on the program and listed it as his dream school. Here is what he said back at Under Armour's Next Future 60, per Rivals.
“I grew up a fan of Georgia Tech, so that was a really big deal for me,” McVey said. “It really felt like all of my hard work had paid off. I would say that Clemson is another offer I really want, so they’ve been reaching out a lot more lately. Georgia too. For me, it’s all about fit. I want to be somewhere that will develop me because I know that my game has so much further to grow.”
So far for the 2025 recruiting class, coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets have two players committed. Four-star Akai Fleming who is a versatile guard and three-level scorer who will also play in Overtime Elite this season. The other is SF Brandon Stores who plays for St. Raymond For Boys in Bronx, NY. The Yellow Jackets do have a commit in the 2025 class for center Cole Kirouac who will play a year at OTE before joining the Yellow Jackets. He is really a class of 2024 graduate but is going to use the extra year to work on his game.
The Yellow Jackets are still building out this class and it will be interesting to see how many recruits they end up taking. In 2023, Georgia Tech took four Jaeden Mustaf, Darrion Sutton, Doryan Onwuchekwa, and Cole Kirouac. They are already at three technically but could look to add more to the class.