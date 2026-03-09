2027 EDGE D'Ante Seals Previews His Spring Visit To Georgia Tech This Weekend

A 2027 edge rusher is set to visit the Flats this upcoming weekend to take in the action of the spring for the Yellow Jackets as they commence tomorrow. That name is D’ante Seals, who has made quite a name for himself in the state of Alabama. Seals has gotten bigger, faster, and stronger and is now 6’3 and 240 pounds as he begins preparation for his senior year. He has a number of offers from all over, but continues to find his way on campus to see the Yellow Jackets. Here is what he is most excited about and looking forward to when he visits on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with Coach Pope and talking about the defense to see the scheme and where I would l fit in. I’m also excited about seeing the football facilities, getting a feel for the energy at practice and overall the atmosphere/culture of the Georgia Tech football program as a whole,” said Seals.

Seals is no stranger to visiting the Yellow Jackets and has visited campus before to watch the Yellow Jackets play Notre Dame back in 2024. Here is what he had to say back then after seeing the game.





“I like Georgia Tech because it’s close to my hometown in Alabama (less than three hours away). I also like the environment. The fans, coaches and players were all cool and super friendly. I liked the culture of the entire Georgia Tech football team and coaching staff. They never gave up and kept fighting to the end against Notre Dame,” said Seals.

“The atmosphere was exciting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The GT fans stayed cheering on their team, and the marching band was pumped up throughout the game. It was great seeing the players up close from the sideline,” said Seals. “Zach Pyron #5, who started at QB in this game, goes to the same personal trainer (Kevin Love) as me in Birmingham, so it’s always good to see older players coming from where I come from, playing college football. It only shows that I can make it and play at the next level just like Zach.”

The vibes remain high almost a year and a half later for Seals. He put together another solid season with Hewitt-Trussville, finishing with 47 tackles, six tackles for loss, two QB hurries, and two sacks. Seals is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 player in Alabama, and the No.93 EDGE, per Rivals. Rivals is the only recruiting service that has him ranked. He is vastly underrated but continues to put his head down and work hard. Some heavy suitors after him include Florida State and Mississippi State. He was on campus for a junior day visit at Florida State.

It will be intriguing to see how hard the Yellow Jackets pursue Seals and if they can lock him in with an official visit in the summer. They already have an official visit set with an Alabama counterpart in Ba’Roc Willis, who plays for Pell City. Will defensive ends/edge coach Kyle Pope also extend a visit to Seals? That will be the story to watch throughout the spring and leading up to the summer.