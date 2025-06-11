Analyzing the Latest 2027 Offers For Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech Basketball
Tech fans, its time to get excited for these 2027 in state hoop stars!
Especially, Jarvis Hayes Jr and Chase Lumpkin, these two are the cream of the crop when it comes to wing players. As we saw in last year's 2025 recruiting cycle, Damon Stoudamire won the state recruiting battle, signing more top homegrown prospects than other rival state schools. The 2025 in-state signees consist of Akai Flemming (OTE), Cole Kirouac (OTE), and Eric Chatfield (Pace Academy HS).
Let's look at the recent offers.
Chase Lumpkin (McEachern HS)
Chase Lumpkin is as effortless as they come when scoring the basketball, Tech fans. The right-handed sharpshooter possesses an uncanny instinct for putting points on the board. Scoring seems to be second nature to him. Standing at 6'4", Lumpkin is a master at creating space on the court. Whether he's shaking defenders with his slick ball-handling or twisting his body mid-drive to finish at the rim, he's a constant threat. On any given night, when he's in rhythm, he demands a double team.
Ranked No. 43 nationally in his class, Chase has earned widespread recognition. Most recently, he received an invitation to Nike's prestigious Top 100 camp in May, following an earlier selection for Team USA's spring minicamp in April. As far as high school ball accolades go, the rising junior received Player Of The Year in Region 3-AAAAAA at the age of 15.
Jarvis Hayes Jr.
Jarvis Hayes Jr. is blazing his path just as his father did on the way to his dreams. Jarvis is rated No. 50 in the nation, per ESPN. Having one of the best summers on the UAA Circuit shoe team' circuit, Hayes has driven his 16U stock up even more, averaging 22 points in seven games for Atlanta Express, leading them to a 5-2 record. Known as an elite scorer, Hayes made it clear to me that his game is much broader than being a scorer, "I am a good teammate, and I'm a lockdown defender."
Putting action behind his words, the 16-year-old has been a menace on the defensive end, leading his team with 1.7 steals per game, totaling 12. Hayes, who has already been on the go traveling with his AAU team, is now picking up more frequent flyer miles. Hayes, now preparing to compete in the NBAPA annual Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, SC, after a quick turnaround from competing at the USABJNT U16 Training Camp.