How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After losing to DePaul and Drake over the weekend, Georgia Tech is back at home tonight to play Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Yellow Jackets enter the midweek tilt coming out of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., last week. Freshman Akai Fleming was named to the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and leading the Jackets offensively in both. Fleming shot 43.5 percent from the field between the two games.

Mississippi State carries a 3-4 record into the matchup and meets its second consecutive ACC opponent after dropping an 87-81 overtime decision last Friday to SMU. The Bulldogs have lost three of its last four outings with an overtime win against New Orleans breaking up the streak. Josh Hubbard leads MSU in scoring on the young season, averaging 23.3 points per game. The junior, an all-SEC second team selection last year, was a consensus preseason all-SEC first team selection ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 | 9:15 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Mike Morgan, Scott Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Georgia Tech enters this week’s Challenge with a 1-1 ledger in the annual competition. Tech met Mississippi State in the first edition back in 2023, collecting a 67-59 decision in McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets dropped year two of the Challenge at No. 21 Oklahoma, dropping a 76-61 contest.

The third annual Challenge gets underway in 2025 with nine contests on Tuesday night before concluding with the remainder on Wednesday. This year’s event features 16 games, with each league hosting eight contests. Georgia Tech closes out the 2025 Challenge, alongside SMU, with the last two tip times on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are meeting for the 31st time in program history on Wednesday, and second in the Damon Stoudamire era. The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs met in the first ACC/SEC Challenge back in 2023, also in McCamish Pavilion, with Tech taking the decision, 67-59. Game five under Stoudamire in his first season, Tech collected its first win over a top-25 opponent as MSU came into the contest ranked No. 21/22. The meeting in 2023 was the first against the opponents in nearly 50 years as the one prior occurred in 1975. Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are former conference opponents, having played against each other in the Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1932-64).

