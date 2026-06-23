Could Georgia Tech Make A Run At Four Star Hoops Star Asa Montgomery?

Georgia Tech did a phenomenal job of ending the 2026 recruiting cycle despite some unknowns with a new head coach and recruits unsure of whether they should come ot the Flats. However, head coach Scott Cross and lead assistants Chris Krieder and Wes Flanigan were responsible for closing a strong recruiting class and bringing the majority of its commits home.

Now the Yellow Jackets turn to the next cycle in 2027. They have already been recruiting some of the top prospects in the state, like MJ Curry of Grayson and several others. One is a top national prospect in Asa Montgomery. Montgomery is a four-star prospect, the No.6 player in Georgia, the No.9 SF, and the No.41 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite.

He is currently the leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 29 points per game for AOT. Montgomery hit a high of 44 points on 16-25 shooting against Bates Fundamentals back on May 7th. He has been unstoppable among the nation’s best and on a circuit known for producing NBA talent. The next session this summer will be on July 8th, which will likely be the last session for the Peach Jam the following weekend.

During high school ball, Montgomery played for Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs. He was the leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He had his best game of the season, going off for a season-high 37 points and 21 rebounds.

Montgomery is a prolific scorer and the wing player the Yellow Jackets need. He can defend at a high level with his length and size. He is also a great rebounder, which would be invaluable to the program to have a non-big be willing to get on the glass and push the tempo. Montgomery can score on all three levels and is a very efficient basketball scorer. He has all the tools to be a star at the collegiate level, and his recruitment will be one to follow.

Where does Georgia Tech stand?

Some of the top competition for Montgomery includes Florida, Georgia, and Florida State. The good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that they are located in Atlanta, which isn’t a far drive from Powder Springs. Montgomery has had a chance to see the facilities and has been on campus before, but the Yellow Jackets will have to find a way to get him on campus more often, especially for an official visit in the summer, if they are going to keep the star home.

They have several suitors to compete with, but they have some of the best assistants in the state, known for elite recruiting. Now the question is if Montgomery will believe enough in what Georgia Tech is trying to build and getting back to national relevance and a contender in the ACC. It may take time, but getting a talent like Montgomery could be a key jump-start and a difference in a rebuild, helping get the Yellow Jackets back to prominence.