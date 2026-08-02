Full Georgia Tech Fall Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need to Know

College Football is getting closer and closer. Teams that begin their season in week zero began fall camp last week, and every other program is going to begin this week, including Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 5th in the ACC preseason media poll, the highest they have been predicted to finish under head coach Brent Key. As Key would tell you, though, those things don't matter much at the end of the day, and Georgia Tech has a lot of things to figure out before they open their season against Colorado on Sept. 3rd.

Here is the complete fall camp schedule for the Yellow Jackets.

Fall Camp Schedule

Monday, August 3rd

Tuesday, August 4th

Wednesday, August 5th

Friday, August 7th

Monday, August 10th

Tuesday, August 11th

Wednesday, August 12th

Thursday, August 13th

Friday, August 14th

Saturday, August 15th

Monday, August 17th

Tuesday, August 18th

Wednesday, August 19th

Thursday, August 20th

Saturday, August 22nd

After the 22nd, fall camp will conclude and Georgia Tech will officially begin their preparations for the season opening game against Colorado.

The early schedule is one of many reasons the next few weeks are going to be so important. With two new coordinators and several new starters on both sides of the ball, Georgia Tech needs to find answers before they face Colorado and Tennessee in the first two weeks of the season. Even though the Buffaloes are not projected to be one of the top teams in the Big 12, they are a power four opponent in the first week of the season.

What are some things Georgia Tech is looking for over the next three weeks?

Alberto Mendoza is going to be Georgia Tech's quarterback in 2026, but the backup battle is going to be something to watch. How much has Mendoza improved since the spring and is he ready to lead this team into the fall?

The wide receiver room is very inexperienced and I want to see what top targets emerge after Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann. The offensive line has two big battles on its hands at left guard and right tackle.

Defensively, the front four has gotten a lot of attention this offseason , but are they ready to be a steady unit and provide the pass rush and run stopping ability that this defense needs? With five starters gone in the secondary, how quickly does that unit mesh together?

The foundation and identity of this program has not changed and Georgia Tech is ready to hit the field to begin fall camp.