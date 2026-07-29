Where do Georgia Tech's Power Four opponents rank in preseason media polls?

Whether you put much stock into them or not, all of the preseason media polls have been released for the power four conferences, except for the Big 12, which does not release a preseason poll.

Georgia Tech was picked to finish 5th in the ACC, their highest preseason mark in some time and their highest preseason ranking since Brent Key took over as the head coach. That does not guarantee success, of course, but it shows the respect that his program is being given heading into 2026.

Speaking of media polls, where have Georgia Tech's opponents ranked in the preseason polls?

Tennessee- 8th in SEC

The Volunteers are going to be one of the most talented teams that the Yellow Jackets play, but they are not seen as one of the big contenders to win the conference and a lot of that stems from the uncertainity surrounding their quarterback battle.

This is going to be a big chance for Georgia Tech to pick up a key non-conference win, but it won't come easy in Atlanta.

Stanford- 17th in ACC

Sure, Stanford did pick up a first-place vote in this year's ACC preseason poll, but this is a team that is expected to be not only the worst team in the conference, but perhaps the worst team in the entire power four. The Cardinal are still in the midst of a rebuild with new head coach Tavita Pritchard and even a bowl game seems out of reach this season.

Duke- 10th in ACC

Duke might have been closer to Georgia Tech had they not lost QB Darian Mensah and WR Cooper Barkate to Miami on the final day of the transfer portal. However, they did lose them and the Blue Devils are not expected to repeat as conference champions because of it, but that does not mean they should be overlooked, even in a home game.

Virginia Tech- 8th in ACC

I was interested to see where the Hokies landed in this poll because of the hype around James Franklin and the program heading into 2026, but I think 8th is the right spot. This team will be better than what it was in 2025, but it might be too much to ask them to be a real ACC contender right off the bat.

Boston College- 16th in ACC

When you look at how the voting broke down, Stanford and Boston College were the clear top two picks to finish at the bottom of the conference. Georgia Tech gets to play both of them and the Yellow Jackets need to win both of these games, especially since they get the Eagles at home.

Pittsburgh- 9th in ACC

The Panthers return one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC with Mason Heintschel, but they lost some of their best talent in the portal this offseason. Georgia Tech will have a tough test having to go and beat this team on the road and it starts their most pivotal stretch of the season.

Louisville- 3rd in ACC

If you believe the ACC media poll to be correct, this is the toughest game on Georgia Tech's schedule. The Yellow Jackets avoid Miami and SMU, the two teams projected to play in the conference championship game, but they get the Cardinals at home, and this might be a must-win for Georgia Tech if they want to get to Charlotte and play for the conference championship.

Clemson- 4th in ACC

Georgia Tech plays two teams picked to finish ahead of them, and the games come in back-to-back weeks. After beating the Tigers for the first time since 2014, Georgia Tech is going to try to break its losing streak in Death Valley this season. The Tigers are not the program they were, but they still possess a lot of talent, and it won't be an easy out.

Wake Forest- 13th in ACC

The Demon Deacons were picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC last season and they turned that into a 9-4 year. While they lost a lot of talent in the transfer portal, don't count this team out by any means.

Georgia- 1st in SEC

The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC and are expected to be among the top contenders for the national championship as well. The Yellow Jackets will be looking to snap its losing streak and beat UGA for the first time since 2016.