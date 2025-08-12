Four Star PF Jalan Wingfield Set To Visit The Yellow Jackets On August 22nd
Georgia Tech is set to host four-star prospect Jalan Wingfield in the next 10 days. Wingfield will officially visit the Yellow Jackets on August 22nd. He also has visits to Cincinnati (September 26th), Florida State (October 3rd), and Vanderbilt (October 16th).
Wingfield is one of the best prospects in the country, and he has only continued to improve. I got the chance to see him at GBCA Live Period, and Wingfield has filled out more and was dominating when he was on the floor. Wingfield is an excellent two-way player who can rim protect, put the ball on the floor, create offense for himself, and defend on the perimeter. He checks a lot of boxes and is a well-rounded, versatile player. Above all else, he is a champion.
Wingfield can take over games and truly stuff the stat sheet with his elite offensive game and his ability to defend at a high level. In the state championship game last season, he finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds and was named Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game by GPB.
This summer, he’s gotten bigger, faster, and stronger, and his game is even more polished.
Here is a little bit more in-depth about Wingfield via our own Arvon Bacon.
“Georgia Tech has been a strong contender for the skilled forward since the spring of 2024, and their relationship has steadily grown. Following an offer from the Yellowjackets, Wingfield has visited campus multiple times, including for a game day and an unofficial visit. Earlier this month, head coach Damon Stoudamire extended an offer to his teammate, 2027 point guard Tre Keith. In a previous interview with TechTarget, Wingfield shared his thoughts after the unofficial visit to the Institute.”
"It just feels like home, but I ain't gonna say it's home because I just want to have people thinking right now, but yeah, Coach Stoudamire and my dad played in the NBA, so he knows what he's talking about and they just got a relationship," he said.”
This will be a recruitment to continue to watch moving forward. Wingfield is a name I highlighted as a prospect that coach Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets need to land, and they are in a prime position to do so.
Georgia Tech Hoping For A Turnaround
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.