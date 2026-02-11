How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech comes into tonight's game vs Wake Forest on a five game losing streak, but they have a chance to end that tonight at home. The Demon Deacons are near the bottom of the ACC standings and the loser of this game is going to inch closer to not being able to make the ACC Tournament. While neither team is a threat to make a run in the conference tournament, it is better to make it than be sitting at home and having their season end.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off its west coast swing where they dropped a pair of games at Cal and Stanford. Akai Fleming posted back-to-back 19-points games in both contests to lead the Jackets offensively.

Wake Forest comes into the midweek tilt on a five-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 88-80. Juke Harris is leading the Demon Deacons in ACC play, scoring 22.6 points per game on average through 10 outings. He is one of three Deacs contributing double-figures in league play.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Looking at the Yellow Jackets

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Davi Remagen (10) looks to pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has won six of the last 10 meetings against Wake Forest despite dropping the lone meeting last season in Winston-Salem. The Yellow Jackets look to pick up their 32nd win against the Demon Deacons in Atlanta in program history, and seventh in McCamish Pavilion since its opening in 2012. When competing in Atlanta, Tech holds a 31-11 advantage in the series, but has dropped the last two meetings in McCamish Pavilion, an 80-51 decision on Feb. 6, 2024, and an 80-64 decision on Jan. 19, 2022.

Tech was last victorious in McCamish Pavilion against Wake Forest on Jan. 3, 2021, by a 70-54 decision. A pair of returning Yellow Jackets posted doublefigures against the Deacs last season in Winston-Salem as Baye Ndongo recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jaeden Mustaf added 12 points and was the only two Jackets in double-figures. Damon Stoudamire seeks his first home win over Wake Forest as the Jackets split their home-and-home series in

Stoudamire’s first season with each team taking road wins

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: