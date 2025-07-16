Georgia Tech Set To Host Top Women's Basketball Prospect Mimi Thierro For An Official Visit In The Fall
The 2026 basketball recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up as prospects set their official visits for the fall and build stronger bonds and connections with coaches. With the new head coaching staff in place and coach Karen Blair taking over the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech has wasted no time in hosting one of the top players in the country this fall in Mimi Thierro. Thierro is a four-star prospect and is heavily coveted around the country with offers from Kentucky, Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech as notable offers.
In terms of her recruitment and what she is looking for, this is what she had to say to Talia Goodman of Rivals in an interview.
“I’m definitely looking for education,” Thiero told Rivals. “I want to major in something STEM-related, so going to a school that definitely has something related to what I want to major in. I also just want a great program – somewhere I can make an impact early and somewhere that’s just a great fit.”
The first thing that catches your eye is the education piece and something the Yellow Jackets can definitely offer to Thierro, who has a 4.29 GPA. Coach Blair built the initial stages of the relationship with Thierro back in her days with Maryland. There is no set date as of now, but she is supposed to grace her presence on The Flats in either August or September.
Thiero is the younger sister of Adou Thiero, who currently plays in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers. She comes from a basketball family, and you can see that on the court when she plays. Her ability to score in the low post, drive to the basket, and knock down shots with regularity. When you watch her game, a thing that sticks out instantly is her athleticism. At 6’4, she is already dunking the ball with ease and getting a good bounce above the rim. Here is a clip of her dunking the basketball.
According to 247Sports Composite, Thierro is the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 15 PF, and the No. 45 prospect nationally. Here is a more in-depth look and analysis of her game via Brandon Clay, Director of Scouting for 247Sports Women’s Basketball
“Thiero has next-level length and mobility in the frontcourt. She doesn’t possess the build or strength to be a traditional 5 player. In today’s game, Thiero will have to prove that she can keep opposing defenses spaced with her outside shooting. At the USA Basketball Mini Camp, Thiero excelled in the open floor. That’s a place in her game where she can already separate from her peers."
Georgia Tech brought in a great 2024 class and will look to build for the future with a new head coach at the helm. Hosting top prospects is a good step in the right direction for the Yellow Jackets in hopes of building the program to a place where top recruits want to come.