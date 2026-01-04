The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 65-53 Win Over Boston College

Georgia Tech got off the snide and picked up a key win in conference play to improve to 10-5. Despite it not being the best shooting night, Georgia Tech used its defense and transition buckets to pull away from Boston College. It was a great performance at home and a response to the loss against Duke a few days prior. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from the win.

Good



-Lamar Washington finishes with a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds

-Georgia Tech dominates the glass with a +15 advantage in total rebounds and a +18 advantage in defensive rebounds

-The Yellow Jackets defense held Boston College to 27% shooting from the field

-Georgia Tech had a 34-24 advantage in points in the paint

-The Yellow Jackets made Boston College pay in transition, finishing with 23 fast break points

-The Yellow Jackets dished out 13 assists in the win

-Kowacie Reeves hit double-figures again and dropped 16 points on 50% shooting

-The Yellow Jackets held Boston College to 14% from the point range

-Cole Kirouac was a +10 when he was on the floor for Georgia Tech

-Georgia Tech got 25 rebounds from their guards (Lamar Washington, Akai Fleming, Kam Craft and Jaeden Mustaf

-Mustaf finishes with 9 points and five rebounds off the bench on 2-3 shooting

-Georgia Tech can win ugly and without having to score a lot of points

-Baye Ndongo finishes with a near double-double, recording 10 points and eight rebounds

-The Yellow Jackets big men stepped up with Mouhamed Sylla out with an ankle injury

Bad



-Georgia Tech had only four second-chance points compared to Boston College's 13

-Boston College had 14 offensive rebounds against Georgia Tech after Duke had 21 the game before; still, it is an area they need to improve in

-The Yellow Jackets shot barely 40% from the field as a team

-Peyton Marshall and Chas Kelley III combined for 0 points and 0-6 shooting from the field

Ugly



-Georgia Tech went 3-23 from beyond the arc

-The Yellow Jackets struggled from the free-throw line, going 20-29

-Peyon Marshall went down with an injury in the second half and grabbed at his knee

-Georgia Tech had another high turnover game, finishing with 14 turnovers

-Boston College run at the end of the first half to close the deficit to 27-24 at the end of the first half



