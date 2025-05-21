How Did Georgia Tech Basketball Targets Perform at NIKE EYBL Session II?
It's one of the best times to be a basketball fan. Yes, the NBA Playoffs are heating up nicely, but you also have the fiercest competition in grassroots basketball in full swing as the NIKE EYBL wrapped up session two in Memphis (TN).
Let's see who the top performing Georgia Tech recruits from this weekend.
SF Qayden Samuels
It's only right that we start with Qayden Samuels, who is the leading scorer in the EYBL, 23.1 on 47 percent shooting, (20-43) 3PT FG; Samuels, who has been one of the hottest names in the EYBL through the first two sessions, and the DC native led Team Takeover to an undefeated start (7-0). Only Team Takeover and the NY Rens are undefeated. In four games, the No. 9 best player in 2026 averaged 20.7 points and 4.5 boards per game, shooting 54.5% from three and 48.4% from the field. In the highly anticipated battle with the No. 1 player in the nation, Tyran Stokes, Qayden led his team to an eight point win over the Oakland Soldiers with a 21 points performance, scoring the fourth most points in the game behind Jason Crowe (35) Stokes (27), Jordan Smith (23).
C Paul Osaruyi
Per All Circuit Awards, 2027, Paul Osauyiwas awarded the defensive MVP of the EYBL Session II. Osaruyi averaged 2.8 BPG, 2.0 SPG,11.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG en route to receiving the recognition. Currently, Osaruyi is second in blocks on the circuit. Standing at 6'9, Osaruyi plays with an abnormal quick twitch paired with exceptional instincts, it's no surprise to see the athletic wing as the premier defender of the weekend. Osaruyi is a name to remember. Earlier this month, he told On3's Jamie Shaw that Georgia Tech was in the mix in his recruitment. It was also made known that Kentucky's Head Coach, Mark Pope, showed interest.
SF Manny Green
from Prep Hoops Next's Terry Drake, stating that Manny is an athletic, versatile wing who plays with a dominant mentality. Terry stated that Green takes smaller defenders to the block for high-percentage shots, shooting over them. Also raving about his defensive prowess, Terry believes that Green is an asset to any team that switches a lot on defense. Over the weekend, Green averaged 16 points per game on 43.1 percent from the floor, while having his best game of the weekend against Pro Skills. In the 12-point win over Pro Skills, Green scored 20 points to go along with 5 rebounds.
SF Chidi Nwigwe
Chidi Nwigwe the No. 1 player in Kansas had a solid showing that past weekend in Memphis playing for Moakan Eltie for EYBL session II. In three out of four games this past weekend Nwige socred 10 or more points on an avarage on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor, shooting four shots or more. Over the wekend Mokan Elite .500 basketball.
PF Christian Collins
Christian Collins, California kid, who had an exceptional weekend in Memphis for session two. Over the weekend, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals. Collins had his best game versus Brad Beal Elite, scoring 23 points. At 6'8, Collins is another versatile player on the Nike circuit who can score at a high clip and rebound. Collins is No. 8 leading rebounder with 8.1 boards per game.
Collins is as smooth as they come offensively; a true three-level scorer. A purest when it comes to his offensive style, he loves to lull his defenders to sleep out of the triple threat to explode past them for a pull-up jumper or get to the rim utilizing his length. Over the weekend, Christian and Team Why Not fell short, losing three out of their contest, despite an undefeated outcome after session one.
SF Baba Oladotun
Baba Oladotun might be the most intriguing prospect in all of 17U basketball. As a ninth grader playing three years up, he’s proving he belongs. Ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, Oladotun has handled the challenge impressively, holding his own against older competition while averaging 14.5 points, 2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He currently holds every. Major division one offer you can think of; Coach Stoudamire extended the talented freshman last July.