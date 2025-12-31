Final Score Picks and Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Duke Basketball

Georgia Tech opens up ACC play today and they are going to face none other than the league favorite Duke Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Yellow Jackets enter the game as massive underdogs and they will be looking to shock the country today with a win against Cameron Boozer and the Blue Devils.

Can Georgia Tech Pull The Upset?

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Eric Chatfield Jr. (2) shoots against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Six Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures on Sunday vs FAMU, including all five starters, paced by Baye Ndongo’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tech looks to open its ACC slate 1-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Damon Stoudamire.

Wednesday’s contest will mark the second-straight year Georgia Tech is opening the ACC slate on the road. The Jackets opened last season at No. 20/22 North Carolina. Georgia Tech was last victorious in an ACC road opener in 2019, defeating NC State in an 82-81 overtime victory.

Duke (11-1) opened the season 11-0 before dropping its only game of the young season against Texas Tech, 82-81, on Dec. 20 in Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils are led by freshman Cameron Boozer, averaging a double-double of 23.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Boozer leads the ACC in scoring and ranks third in rebounding.

Georgia Tech and Duke are meeting for the 106th time in program history on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 80-25, after taking both meetings last season. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire opened the ACC slate in his first year against Duke, collecting a 72-68 win over the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils.

While Georgia Tech has upset Duke before under Damon Stoudamire, this is going to take a great effort if they even hope to keep it close today.

The Yellow Jackets offense has not been consistent enough this year, especially at the guard positions, to think that they are capable of hanging with a team like Duke for 40 minutes. Now, Georgia Tech was able to hang around with Georgia for much longer than expected and Stoudamire is not immune to pulling upsets against the some of the best teams in the ACC, but there has been nothing to suggest that it is capable of happening today.

In the end, I think Duke is going to win and win comfortable behind another strong effort from Boozer.

Final Score: Duke 88, Georgia Tech 67d

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: