Standout Georgia Tech Targets From NIKE EYBL Session II Atlanta
This weekend in Atlanta marked the second stop of the EYBL, the most prestigious event where college coaches, talent evaluators, and NBA scouts meet for the player evaluation period. It's the time for 2025 and 2026 rankings to really start to take shape, and here are some of George Tech's 2025 and 2026 targets performed this weekend.
Caleb Wilson 2025
Caleb Wilson made breaking news earlier this week making it known that he'll be playing with Florida team, Nightrydas 17U joining forces with Cam and Cayden Boozer. Filling out his frame nicely, Wilson is now a lot better suited to take on a physically taxing game on the inside. Averaging 17pts. With 3.5 assists and an EYBL third-best 8.5 rebounds per game, Wilson played well, even looking comfortable with his new team. Caleb added 16 pts in a win over the top-rated Pro Skills 17U team.
About Tech, per our own Najeh Wilkins, Wilson says he likes what Coach Damon Stoudamire is building at Tech.
Aleks Alston
Aleks Alston the "Serbian Sniper", top 70 ESPN is a smooth operator, averaging 20 pts. ending session two. He's an old-school lefty guard who knows he to get to his spots to execute either via turn-around fade, spot-up shots and even knocks down a nice floater from 8 to 10 feet.
Per 247 High School Hoops, a rival school has been in more contact with the Serbian Sniper but nonetheless, if he's coming to the state of Georgia he'll likely stop by Downtown Atlanta. '
Nigel James
Nigel James is a smaller guard who plays with Team Expressions Elite (MA) and is undefeated (6-0) in the Raveling Conference.
James hangs his hat on the defensive end playing with high energy similar of Pat Beverly. James is a pestering guard who utilizes angles getting under tall guars to poke the ball loose. However, he does more than just play 90 ft defense, James is a more than capable scorer. James excels at utilizing his quick first step and then exploding to the basket. His athleticism really caught my eye this weekend, on a drive the basket, the Long Island native hung in the air on a drive to the rim.
In Georgia Tech news, James voiced that Georgia Tech is a school that is in constant contact with him.