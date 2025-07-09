What Nasir Anderson's Recent Transfer To Prolific Prep Means For Georgia Tech

BREAKING: 2027 Nasir “Rudy” Anderson (@canttstop3) will be attending Prolific Prep (FL) for the 2025-2026 high school season — fresh off securing a gold medal with the U16 USA team — the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.1 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 6.2 RPG for Norcross (GA) last season. pic.twitter.com/NbHMi7Vce6