Georgia Tech Lands Big Commitment From Alabama Transfer WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Georgia Tech has another commitment from the transfer portal.

After getting Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker last night, the Yellow Jackets have landed a commitment from Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer ATH Jaylen Mbakwe has committed to Georgia Tech, @PeteNakos reports🐝https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/0ZC5rtDqB7 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Mbakwe was a receiver while at Alabama, but recruiting and scouting analysts believe that his best position is going to be in the secondary.

Thought the move to WR was premature this season. Think his highest ceiling is still at corner. Perplexing first two years. https://t.co/b91f6JuaeQ — Cooper Petagna (@cooperpetagna) January 2, 2026

Will Mbakwe play both ways with Georgia Tech (Travis Hunter 2.0?) or will be play one position full time? That is going to be a key question for him on this team, but there is no doubt that Georgia Tech got a really talented player and athlete with his commitment today and he should be a key piece for this team next season.

Other teams that were reportedly in the mix for Mbakwe were Georgia and Ole Miss.

Where does he fit?

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe (3) is tackled by a UL Monroe defender at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated UL Monroe 73-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

As a class of 2024 recruit, Mbakwe was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit, the No. 2 cornerback in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. This past season for Alabama, Mbakwe caught three passes for 55 yards.

If he does move to the secondary, that would be a great addition for Georgia Tech. The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism, and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports Cooper Petagna on Mbakwe from high school, where he compares him to former first round cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

"Verified at 5-foot-11 and 170-pounds in February of 2022. Possesses the growth potential to add an additional 15 to 20-pounds to his frame at the next level. Displays excellent athleticism in all three-phases of the game.

Positioned primarily at the quarterback position as a senior, helped lead his team to an undefeated 14-0 Alabama 6A State Championship in 2023. Projects to the corner spot at the next level, flashing the position versatility and instincts to play multiple positions in the secondary. Displays outstanding reactionary athleticism and patience at the corner position, showing the ability to play in a man or zone scheme at the next level. Smooth hipped athlete that operates with very little wasted motion in and out of breaks and possesses excellent short area change of direction.

Exhibits excellent outstanding play speed in all three phases, showing the ability to accelerate and get to top speed quickly. Instinctive defender with natural ball skills and production on the offensive side of the ball. Displays excellent key and diagnose ability as an off-ball defender that exudes from his on-field knowledge of playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Plays with a natural calmness as a man-to-man defender, displaying the patience, vision, and suddenness that differentiates him in press coverage.

An elite level athlete with outstanding instincts to coincide , Mbakwe also possesses outstanding verified speed with a 10.46 100-meter time from his junior year. Projects as a corner at the next level with an ability to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball and in the return game, as well as multiple other special teams units. Bonafide playmaker that can change a game in a multitude of ways and has the potential to be a day one NFL Draft choice."

More Georgia Tech News: