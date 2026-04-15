Why Four Star Guard Kayden Allen Is An Elite Pickup For Georgia Tech

Don’t look, but Georgia Tech basketball is starting to cook.

Head Coach Scott Cross and the Yellow Jackets landed an elite guard from the state of Florida and a top 50 national recruit in Kayden Allen. Allen was previously committed to Cincinnati before reopening his recruitment.

Georgia Tech seized the opportunity and brought on the impressive shooting guard. According to 247Sports, Allen is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in Florida, the No.20 small forward, and the No.50 national prospect.

Allen is a prolific scorer and averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists with Team Thad during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in the summer. Allen has even played for Team USA and participated in minicamp back in 2024. It is a homecoming for Allen, who is originally from Liburn, Georgia, before he moved to pursue his basketball dreams.

Why is it elite?

Georgia Tech has a blue-chip prospect now officially committed to them in the Scott Cross era. There was concern about what the class could look like with the new head coach and if he could bring in any elite talent. That question has certainly been answered with this elite pickup. Allen will provide some necessary scoring for the Yellow Jackets and a player they can go to in key moments, and also be able to facilitate for others. The standout guard is one of the best scorers in the 2026 cycle. You add coach Cross player development and ability to get the most out of his players with the assistant coaching on the staff, don’t be surprised if Allen is seen as one of the top freshmen in college basketball next season. He has all the tools necessary to do so.

Allen is now the second recruit of the 2026 cycle for the Yellow Jackets after landing Haiden Harper, and Georgia Tech is not done yet. They are still after Moustapha Diop, who was previously committed to the program, and is still considering Georgia Tech.

Full recruiting update for @jacketsonline on 2026 center Moustapha Diop (@Musta06d) as the @OvertimeElite product is aiming for a final decision soon among six final schools, including Georgia Tech, the program he originally signed with...https://t.co/3z7vOS38t3 — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) April 14, 2026

Georgia Tech very well could be back in contention for a top class. A thing to watch is to see how many more recruits they will accept. They have two right now, and could be after more in addition to Diop. Things are beginning to heat up and the Yellow Jackets are in prime contention to make a turnaround a real thing if they can land on portal targets and continue to bring in elite talent.