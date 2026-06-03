Ranking Every Georgia Tech Home Game From Most To Least Difficult

Georgia Tech has several home games this upcoming season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets will look to protect their home field on the Flats. They will have several difficult opponents and some not-so-difficult ones coming to Atlanta. We rank them from most difficult to least difficult. Let’s take a closer look.

Most Difficult

Louisville, Tennessee, Colorado,

1. Tennessee

This will be the most difficult home game for the Yellow Jackets, especially with how good the Vols are expected to be offensively next season. Yes, they still have to work out some things at the quarterback position to see who will start for them this season. Regardless, this offense will be potent again under offensive savant and head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols will have a good running game from Desean Bishop and Javin Gordon next season. That will open things up for a potent wide receiver attack that will be led by Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, Radarious Jackson, and Travis Smith Jr. The Vols also brought in former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to improve the defense.

2. Louisville

This will be one of the more difficult games for the Yellow Jackets because they play a similar style to how they play. Louisville wants to run the football, be physical, and play good defense. Getting back Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown in the backfield should do wonders for the Cardinals and how much success they have running the ball. They also brought in a former highly rated quarterback from Ohio State to be the starter in Lincoln Kienholz. The Cardinals always give the Yellow Jackets a tough battle, and this upcoming season should be no different.

3. Colorado

A lot of people will overlook this game as being difficult for the Yellow Jackets, but it will not be easy to defeat Deion Sanders a second consecutive year, especially after he hit the portal hard and brought in some talent. One of the main players will be Boo Carter, who comes over from Tennessee. He should play a major role for the Buffaloes. Colorado also has a quarterback established way before fall camp this time, with Julian Lewis being the guy for them.

Least Difficult

Boston College, Duke, Mercer, Wake Forest

1. Mercer

Mercer is a really good FCS team and a perennial playoff goer, but there are levels to playing in the Southern and the ACC. The Bears also lose a good amount of their production from a season ago after quarterback Braden Atkinson and running back CJ Miller both left in the portal. One of the bright spots coming back is Brayden Smith, who was the second-leading receiver. Smith finished with 61 catches, 734 yards, and seven touchdowns. Mercer will now have to depend on new faces for production and to help the team in 2026.

2. Boston College

Boston College is another team that has undergone a lot of change, losing its quarterback, running back, and both wide receivers, who were all highly productive. It will be another rebuild year for head coach Bill O’Brien, who will have to revamp the team and get them competitive. The Eagles won just two games last season and play a tougher schedule in 2026 that has the likes of SMU, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Virginia.

3. Duke

Duke is an interesting team, and after losing Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, it will look completely different in the fall. Duke also lost Que’Shan Brown, who left for ACC rival Virginia Tech in the portal. The likely starter will be Walker Eget at quarterback for the Blue Devils. One thing they can hang their hat on is the running game with RB Nate Sheppard. Sheppard had a productive true freshman season, rushing for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns. It is tough to say how this Duke team will look in 2026, and that should make for an easier opponent.

4. Wake Forest

Wake Forest gave the Yellow Jackets quite the scare early in the season last year and went on to have a good season under first-year head coach Jake Dickert. This roster looks completely different from the one they fielded in 2025. Those changes could make it tougher for the Demon Deacons to be as good as they were last fall. With Gio Lopez likely being the starter, it may be a tough season for Wake Forest, and they may struggle to win games.