Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1) might be on a three game losing streak that includes a pair of forgettable home games, but now is not the time to hang their heads. Much like when they played 3 games in a 7 day stretch earlier this month, the Jackets now find themselves having to play the same amount of games in an expedited schedule.

Starting this Sunday, Tech will take part in ESPN's Diamond Head Classic. It is an 8 team consolation tournament hosted at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i (University of Hawai'i is the host institution). Games will take place this upcoming Sunday & Monday, with the final games being played on Christmas. For those counting at home, that's 3 games in 4 days. Technically speaking, the Diamond Head Classic has already started, as Tech's game against Ball State was a non-bracketed, on campus version of the event.

Here is all the need to know information about the event:

The Participants

- Ball State Cardinals (6-4 , KenPom: 104th)

- Boise State Broncos (6-4, KenPom: 106th)

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, KenPom: 112th)

- Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (7-3, KenPom: 155th)

- Houston Cougars (7-3, KenPom: 35th)

- Portland Pilots (8-4, KenPom: 262nd)

- UTEP Miners (8-2, KenPom: 116th)

- Washington Huskies: (8-2, KenPom 47th)

Washington and Houston are the only teams taking part in the Diamond Head Classic are ranked in the KenPom Top 100. They are also the only teams to make it to the NCAA Tournament last season, with the the Huskies making it to second round and the Cougars getting to the Sweet 16.

According to KenPom, the Yellow Jackets would only be favored against 3 of the 7 other tournament teams: UTEP, Hawai'i and Portland. Tech is the only team that is currently under .500, and are one of 3 teams that theoretically could find themselves still at that mark at the conclusion of the event (Ball State & Boise State).

The Bracket

Georgia Tech will begin their Diamond Head Classic run against the Boise State Broncos, and follow that up with a matchup against either the Portland Pilots or Houston Cougars.

For their Christmas Day game, the Yellow Jackets have the potential to face Ball State, Hawai'i, UTEP or Washington.

The bracket setup could be a bit confusing to those who are solely familiar with single or double elimination tournaments. It's pretty clear who each team would face following their first game, but how would Christmas Day be set up? Here is the answer:

Championship Game: Won first two games.

3rd Place Game: Won first game, lost second game.

5th Place Game: Lost first game, won second game.

7th Place Game: Lost first two games.

The Schedule:

Georgia Tech and Boise State are set to tip on Sunday, December 22nd at 7:00pm EST on ESPNU.

If Tech wins against the Broncos, they will play on Monday, December 23rd at 6:30pm EST on ESPNU. If they lose, they will play that same day at 9:00pm EST on ESPN2.

For their final game in Hawai'i on Christmas Day, it has the potential to be as early as 4:30pm EST or as late as 10:30 EST.

Full Schedule:

Note: Atlanta is 7 hours ahead of Honolulu.

Sunday, December 22nd

Time (HT) Matchup Network 10:00am Houston vs. Portland ESPNU 12:00pm Georgia Tech vs. Boise State ESPNU 4:30pm Ball State vs. Washington ESPN2 6:30pm UTEP vs. Hawai'i ESPN2

Monday, December 23rd

Time (HT) Matchup Network 11:30am Semifinal 1 ESPNU 2:00pm Consolation 1 ESPN2 6:00pm Semifinal 2 ESPNU 8:30pm Consolation 2 ESPN2

Wednesday, December 25th

Time (HT) Matchup Network 8:30/10:30am 7th Place Game ESPNU 8:30/10:30am 5th Place Game ESPNU 1:30pm 3rd Place Game ESPN2 3:30pm Championship Game ESPN2

