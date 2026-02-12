Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
2:51 1H- Georgia Tech trails 33-29; Kowacie Reeves is the best scoring option on offense with 13 points on 5-7 shooting. Georgia Tech hanging around
5:04 1H- Wake Forest is challenging if the ball was out of bounds on them or Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons have a 29-24 lead
7:17 1H- Wake Forest leads the Yellow Jackets 26-22. Wake forest is 6-10 from beyond the arc and has hit four of its last five field goals
11:47 1H- Game is tied at 15-15; Both teams are shooting it well from beyond the arc and above 50%
14:40 1H- Chas Kelley III scores his first points of the game and give the Yellow Jackets 11-9 lead
15:51 1H- The Yellow Jackets trail 9-8; Kowacie Reeves draws an offensive foul. Kam Craft and Chas Kelley checks in
16:15 1H- Wake Forest leads the Yellow Jackets 9-5; Georgia Tech is 2-6 early in the game.
20:00 1H- Georgia Tech wins the opening tip and Jaeden Mustaf nails the three point field goal to give the Yellow Jackets an early 3-0 lead
Pregame:
Starting Lineups:
G- Lamar Washington
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Akai Fleming
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
Georgia Tech returns home after a tough two-game stretch that saw them fall to both California teams in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets have been struggling offensively, and injuries are beginning to take a toll on the team. They will take on a Wake Forest team that is in a similar position as them and on a current five-game losing streak. Will the Yellow Jackets finally be able to get off the snide and propel themselves to victory?
