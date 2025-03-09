2025 ACC Mens Tournament Bracket Finalized; Matchups, Dates, and Game Times For Next Week
The ACC Conference tournament bracket has been officially set.
The conference ended its regular season today and they begin their conference tournament on Tuesday with the first round and it will end next Saturday with a tournament champion being crowned.
Georgia Tech squandered an opportunity to move up to the No. 7 seed today when they were blown out on the road against Wake Forest. With Louisville beating Stanford, it was a big chance for the Yellow Jackets to move up in the bracket, but their offense could not get anything going today against the Demon Deacons.
Duke became the ACC champion tonight by beating North Carolina and clinching the No. 1 seed in the Tournament. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites to win the conference tournament next week.
Louisville and Clemson both won against overmatched opponents and will be the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds next week and get a double bye. Wake Forest earned the No. 4 seed by beating Georgia Tech and North Carolina losing. UNC will be the 5th seed and SMU will be No. 6.
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse(7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 North Carolina vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
