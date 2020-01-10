Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For BC Maven's AJ Black

Heading back on the road after a momentary stop back home, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are gearing up to face the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 6:00pm up at the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Ahead of tomorrow's conference matchup, SI's Jackets Maven sat down with SI's BC Maven's AJ Black to find out more about the Eagles.

1. How was Boston College able to negate Virginia's style of play?

The Eagles were able to negate UVA's style of defense by aggressively attacking the hoop and getting fouls called. When the lanes weren't open down low they were also able to kick it back outside and had some strong shooting on the perimeter especially from Jay Heath. On the defensive side of the ball, BC forced UVA into shooting from the perimeter which was clearly their weakness. Anytime the Hoos got it inside the Eagles had a pair of defenders, Jarius Hamilton and Steffon Mithcell, down low to defend and box out for rebounds.

2. The Eagles sit at 9-6 on the season but are 3-1 in ACC play and have won 5 of their last 6. What has clicked for them in recent weeks?

Well I think the record is a little deceiving of late because BC was playing some lower conference opponents like Central Connecticut and Albany, while they got their doors blown off by Duke. But you are right they have been playing better, and I think the key has been reducing turnovers. Against UVA, the Eagles only had ten turnovers, which was huge as they started the year really struggling in this area. Interestingly enough especially since star center Nik Popovic has been out, BC has also been better at rebounding. To start the year they were routinely out rebounded, but that margin has closed as of late.

3. What is the identity of Steffon Mitchell on both ends of the floor?

He is the glue of this team. While not a dynamic shooter or scorer, Mitchell is the energy for the Eagles. He makes big hustle defensive plays, and is a banger on the boards. Every team needs a big physical wing, and MItchell has been that guy, averaging almost nine rebounds a game.

4. BC hasn't had a winning conference record since the 2010-11 season and has not made the NCAA tournament since 2009. Is there a shot either streak could be broken this season?

I could see the Eagles somehow getting a winning conference record given their hot start in conference and the relative weakness of the ACC. However, I don't see them as a tournament team this year. If they won 2-3 more out of conference games you could make that argument but they seem like a team who's ceiling is the NIT.

5. What is the injury status of Nik Popovic and Derryck Thornton?

Popovic is out with a back injury, haven't heard a timetable on him but he most likely will be out on Saturday. Thornton has an ankle injury and I haven't heard an update on his return.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp