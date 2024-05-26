BREAKING: Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly Reveals Transfer Decision
After receiving a prediction to land at Auburn this weekend, former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly is officially headed to play for Bruce Pearl in the SEC according to Joe Tipton at On3 Sports.
Last month, Tipton reported that Kelly would be entering the transfer portal, while also entering his name into the 2024 NBA Draft. Kelly entered his name into the draft last year but opted to come back for another season at Georgia Tech. He did not enter the transfer portal last season.
Kelly is a very talented player and has led Georgia Tech in scoring in each of the last two seasons. His efficiency on offense took a step back this year, but Kelly is a player Georgia Tech would have wanted to have back. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season.
- All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention – 2024
- All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention – 2024
Accurate shooter from long range who also played some point and developed into a consistently productive scorer for the Yellow Jackets … Expanded his game in 2023-24 to become an excellent rebounder, passer and defender with the ability to score at all levels … Played in 95 games, starting 60, over three seasons at Tech, has averaged 11.1 points while connecting on 35 percent of his three-point shots and 78.6 percent of his free throws … Reached 1,000 career points last Feb. 21 vs. Clemson and is now in 43rd place with 1,057 points on the Yellow Jackets’ career chart … Has 184 career three-point field goals, which ranks No. 9 in program history … Highly-rated prospect from the Atlanta area who spent his senior year of high school at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., after prepping at Parkview High School in Lilburn … Prospects soared after having been unranked in recruiting services … High-scoring guard with good shooting ability and ability to create his own shot, good passer … Chose the Yellow Jackets over NC State, Miami, Texas A&M and Wake Forest … Majoring in business administration, interested in information technology as a career.
2023-24 (junior at Georgia Tech)
Earned honorable mention the All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors … One of two Tech players to start every game this season (Kowacie Reeves, Jr., was the other) and led Tech in minutes … Finished as Tech’s top scorer (13.9 ppg) and No. 2 rebounder (5.5 rpg) … Reached double figures in points in 24 games … Averaged 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in Tech’s ACC wins while hitting 40.6 percent from the floor, 37.3 percent from three-point range … In Tech’s late-season three-game winning streak, averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 46.1 percent from the floor, 13-of-27 from three-point range, eight assists and six steals … Scored a career-high 36 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3pt FG, 8-10 FT) at Louisville, one game after he went scoreless against Wake Forest … Was most points in a game by a Yellow Jacket since 2016 when Josh Okogie scored 38 against Tulane … Scored 20-plus points seven other times – 25 against Georgia Southern, 27 vs. Howard, 22 vs. Mississippi State, 20 at Florida State, 25 vs. Notre Dame, 20 at NC State, 25 at Miami … Also held scoreless three times (Pitt on Jan. 23, Wake Forest on Feb. 6, Virginia on March 9) … Recorded four double-doubles – Mississippi State (22 pts/12 reb), at Duke (16/11), at NC State (20/10), Syracuse (16/11) … Averaged 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in ACC play … Shooting percentages improved over full-season norms (40.9 percent FG, 38.5 percent 3-point FG, 79.5 percent FT) … Hit 36.9 percent of his shots from the floor and 32.1 percent from three-point range in all games … Tech’s top three-point shooter for the season by volume and No. 5 by percentage … Twice matched his career high for threes in a game – 7 vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 9) and Miami (Feb. 24), and also hit six at Louisville (Feb. 10) … No. 6 in the ACC on three-point field goals made in conference games (2.60 per game) … Averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in the Diamond Head Classic … Hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift Tech to a win over Penn State, and hit two to seal Tech’s win over Hawai’i in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals … Was Tech’s most frequent visitor to the free throw line this season (105 attempts in 32 games), but only fourth on the team in ACC games
2022-23 (sophomore at Georgia Tech)
Leading scorer for the Jackets (14.4 ppg) overall and in conference games (14.8 ppg) … Reached double figures in 25 games total … Led Tech in scoring in 11 games (21 vs. Iowa, 16 vs. Northeastern, 17 vs. Georgia, 15 at North Carolina, 17 vs. Clemson, 20 vs. Virginia, 17 at NC State, 24 at Pitt, 30 at Syracuse, 21 at Boston College, 21 vs. FSU) … Tech’s top three-point shooter for the season by volume and No. 2 by percentage (89-of-235, 37.9 pct. overall; 61-of-159, 38.4 pct. in ACC games) … In ACC games, shot 40.2 percent from the floor, 38.4 percent from three-point range and 93.5 percent from the free throw line … Led Tech and set a program record for free throw percentage (89.83 pct. on 59 attempts), breaking the previous mark of 88.73 percent set by Anthony Morrow in 2005-06 … Had a streak of 24 straight FT made at one point in the season … Averaged 19.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over Tech’s last eight games, hitting 47.7 percent from the floor (53-of-111), 44.3 percent (35-of-79) from three-point range … Includes 24 points and six three-pointers against Pitt, 19 points with five threes against Louisville, a career-high 30 points with seven threes vs. Syracuse, and 21 points with five threes in Tech’s last four regular season games … Won ACC Player of the Week honors after scoring 24 and 21 points, respectively, and lifting Tech to road wins at Syracuse and Boston College in the final week of the regular season … In the ACC Tournament, averaged 18.5 points per game, hitting 12-of-28 from the floor, 7-of-18 from three and 6-of-6 from the free throw line … Just one turnover in 77 total minutes … Kelly’s 9.9 points-per-game improvement in his scoring average was the second-best in the ACC … Had a streak of 11 double-digit scoring games end against Pitt on Jan. 14 … Averaged 15.9 points over the streak, 3.6 rebounds, while hitting 44.3 percent from the floor (58-for-131) and 44.7 (34-of-76) on threes … Came off the bench in Tech’s first five games this season before getting his first start against North Alabama … Started 19 of 20 regular season ACC games … Averaged team-high 32.4 minutes per game (33.4 in ACC games) … Scored 15 points and knocked down the winning basket with 4.1 seconds left in 59-57 win at Georgia State … Scored a big three-pointer and then the go-ahead points on a floater in the lane in the final 1:04 of Tech’s 79-77 win over Georgia … Has hit three or more triples in a game 21 times in his career, 16 times this season.
2021-22 (freshman)
Shooting guard who played in all but two games (at Duke, Florida State) … Averaged 14.5 minutes per game (14.0 vs. ACC) … Played more than 30 minutes in each of Tech’s final two games against Boston College and Louisville, making his first career start against the Cardinals in the ACC Tournament … Scored 16 and 19 points, respectively, in those two games, hitting 11-of-17 from the floor and 6-of-9 from three-point range combined … Saw his playing time increase late in the season, averaging nearly 24 minutes over Tech’s final six games … Averaged 9.8 points and 2,5 rebounds over that stretch, did not turn the ball over, and hit 46.1 percent of his field goal tries (13-of-25 on threes) … Struggled to find the basket early in the season but improved ,,, Hit 21-of-35 three-pointers over his last 14 games, beginning with Clayton State … Was 5-for-30 on threes for the season before that … Has hit three triples in a game five times (1/29 vs. Miami, 2/5 vs. Clemson, 2/26 at Notre Dame, 3/2 vs. BC, 3/8 vs. Louisville) … Scored 10 points with three three-pointers in Tech’s win over Clemson (2/5) in 23 minutes, his only other double-figure game … Had nine points against Miami (1/29), hitting three 3-point field goals during a second-half rally to help Tech trim a 19-point deficit to six … Two threes for six points at Syracuse, three threes for nine points at Notre Dame
High School
Consensus four-star No. 87 in the 247Sports composite rankings – No. 90 by 247Sports (No. 22 among shooting guards) and No. 94 overall by Rivals (No. 24 among at his position) … His 17.3 points per game, 3.4 3-pointers made per game and 46.1-percent 3-point percentage all ranked second on the team for the undefeated (27-0) Tigers under coach Thomas Messinger, who averaged more points per game (114.3) than any other Hargrave team on record … Helped lead the Tigers to a 31-1 overall record, losing only to DME Academy in the opening round of the National Prep Championship, where they were the No. 2 seed … Also led the Tigers in deflections with 7.1 per game … Joined an exclusive fraternity of basketball players on Feb. 23, eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone with his fifth point of the game, continuing on to score a team-high 27 points in the victory over Hosanna College … Nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game … Starred at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., for coach John Collins, before transferring to Hargrave, averaging 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals … Was named second-team all-county … Honor roll/dean’s list student at both schools.