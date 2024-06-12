Georgia Tech Basketball Will Reportedly Play Oklahoma In 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge

NEWS: The 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge is set, per a source.



Arkansas @ Miami

Cal @ Mizzou

FSU @ LSU

GT @ OU

UK @ Clemson

ND @ UGA

Ole Miss @ Louisville

SC @ BC

Cuse @ Tenn

Wake @ A&M

Alabama @ UNC

Auburn @ Duke

Pitt @ Miss St

Texas @ NC St

Vandy @ VT

UVA @ UFhttps://t.co/MHnP7ckwh4