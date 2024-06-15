Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs Commits to Georgia Tech, Bumps Yellow Jackets Up to No. 22 Nationally In Rankings
Georgia Tech had a great weekend recruiting last weekend and they have got the ball rolling again tonight with the commitment of Carrington Coombs, a three-star edge who plays at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia. Coombs is now the 13th commitment in the 2025 class for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech's class now ranks 22nd in the country and 4th in the ACC, behind only Clemson, Syracuse and Stanford. The Yellow Jackets average recruit rank is an 87.44, higher than either Syracuse and Stanford and only trails Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, and SMU.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is a three-star player, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 68 linebacker in the country, and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.
Other offers that Coombs held were Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Virginia, Oklahoma State, USF, and App State, among others. Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.
Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs