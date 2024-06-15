All Yellow Jackets

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs Commits to Georgia Tech, Bumps Yellow Jackets Up to No. 22 Nationally In Rankings

Coombs is now Georgia Tech's 13th commitment for the 2025 class

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech had a great weekend recruiting last weekend and they have got the ball rolling again tonight with the commitment of Carrington Coombs, a three-star edge who plays at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia. Coombs is now the 13th commitment in the 2025 class for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's class now ranks 22nd in the country and 4th in the ACC, behind only Clemson, Syracuse and Stanford. The Yellow Jackets average recruit rank is an 87.44, higher than either Syracuse and Stanford and only trails Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, and SMU.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is a three-star player, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 68 linebacker in the country, and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.

Other offers that Coombs held were Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Virginia, Oklahoma State, USF, and App State, among others. Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:

Also plays basketball.

2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.

Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

