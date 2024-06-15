Way-Too-Early Week One Preview: Georgia Tech vs Georgia State
For the first time in program history, Georgia Tech is going to face Georgia State on the football field. The two programs have met in other sports, but this August will mark the first time on the gridiron.
For the Panthers, it is going to be their first game of the season. Georgia Tech on the other hand is going to be coming back from Ireland after a week zero matchup with Florida State.
There are more intriguing storylines to this game than you might think. It is the first matchup between the two programs and it will be the debut of new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee, and there are former players on both sides. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson and cornerback Kenyatta Watson II are suiting up for the Panthers while former Georgia State defensive tackle Thomas Gore is going to be suiting up for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is a huge favorite on Caesars Sportsbook entering the game. Former Georgia Tech co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer is in control of the Panther's defense, while former offensive coordinator Trent McKnight is now coaching receivers for Georgia Tech. It will be interesting to see how Georgia State will look, as they have brought in 32 transfers this offseason.
While the game might still be 2 1/2 months away, let's do an early preview of how these two teams matchup.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Georgia State Defense
Georgia Tech's offense was one of the best in the ACC last season and should be ready to hit the ground running in 2024.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against a talented team like Florida State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
Georgia State did not have a great defense last season, ranking 113th in scoring defense, 50th in rushing defense, 125th in passing defense, and 113th in total defense. Former Georgia Tech co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer is being tasked with leading the defense and trying to turn things around.
Henry Bryant III and Anthony Blume are going to be leading the Panthers defensive line and the combined for five sacks last season. McGee has also brought transfers in to help. Victoine Brown (Louisville), KD McDaniel (UCF), Da'Quarise Brown, Dorian Royal (Maine), Sir Mells (Utah State), Cam Williams (Jacksonville State), and Christian Lorenzo (Illinois) have all been brought in.
The linebackers have some experience, witih Justin Abrahma being the returning leading tackler and Kevin Swint and Josiah Robinson saw time last year as well. Transfers Martez Thrower (Kentucky), Jayven Hall (Marshall), Daniel Heimuli (Arizona), and Xavier Robinson should all provide depth and could challenge for playing time alongside Abraham, who seems to be one of the sure things about this defense.
Gavin Pringle had four interceptions last season and will be a player to watch. Ronald Cooper, Texas A&M transfer Sam McCall, and Watson should all be in the mix as well. UConn transfer Mumu Bin-Wahad, Ja'Maric Morris (UCF), and Jyron Gilmore (Tennessee Tech) are names to know. Safety Jeremiah Johnson had 74 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Georgia State offense vs Georgia Tech defense
Georgia Tech State has brought in a number of transfers at the quarterback position and hope that one of them stands out. Gibson, Pitt transfer Christian Veillux, and MTSU transfer Kyle Lowe will compete for the job.
CJ Beasley rushed for over 1,000 yards while at Coastal Carolina last season and could be the lead tailback for the Panthers this year. Transfers Domonique Thomas (Clemson), Sy'veon Wilkerson (Colorado), and Kyle Ford (Tulsa) could factor in as well.
At wide receiver, Cadarrius Thompson and Ja'Cyais Credle are the top two returning players at the position, but they have also brought in one transfer, Ted Hurst (Valdosta State). They did not bring in as many transfers at this position, which might signal that McGee likes what he has here. Georgia State has recruited and developed well in the past, but they are missing some of the better weapons from last year's team.
New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot. USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
Overview
There is no question who the better team is on paper and the odds for the game reflect that. Will the Panthers be ready to challenge the Yellow Jackets in this game? We'll see, but I think Georgia Tech is much better on paper and the offense should score plenty of points. The thing I would be interested to see is how Georgia Tech plays after the game in Ireland, whether they win or lose. If they win, can they handle the success of beating Florida State and focus the next week? If they lose, can they put the loss behind them and focus on beating Georgia State? This program did lose to Bowling Green as a big favorite last year so they need to prove they can handle being a big favorite. This is one of Georgia Tech's easiest games on paper, but they have to show they can handle that.