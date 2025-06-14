CBB Expert Gives Early Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup
The matchups for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge were released this week and the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing a familiar foe.
The Yellow Jackets will host Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge, with the game taking place Wednesday, Dec. 3, at McCamish Pavilion. The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3. The Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network. Coverage details, including tip time and network designations, will be announced in the fall. The ACC/SEC Challenge is in its third year, and Tech has split its first two games in the series, defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59, at home in 2023 and dropping a 76-60 verdict on the road at Oklahoma last season.
This is going to be a chance for Damon Stoudamire to get another win over the Bulldogs, but Mississippi State has already picked up a way-too-early prediction to win this game. CBS Sports analyst David Cobb ranked and picked every ACC/SEC Challenge matchup for next season and he has the Bullldogs/Yellow Jackets clash as the 13th best out of 16 games and picked the Bulldogs to win:
"Star guard Josh Hubbard is the headliner of a transfer-heavy Mississippi State team. Georgia Tech counters with all-ACC big man Baye Ndongo. The Bulldogs punch back up front with veteran shot blocker Quincy Ballard from Wichita State. This one is close, but betting against a star veteran guard like Hubbard is never wise. Pick: Mississippi State"
Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, leads the all-time series with Mississippi State, 17-13, including a 7-5 mark at home and a 12-7 edge as conference foes. Before the 2023 meeting in Atlanta, the teams faced each other 29 times between 1922-75. The Bulldogs posted a 21-13 overall record last season and tied for ninth place in the SEC at 8-10.
Georgia Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.
There is a glaring question at the point guard spot, but this team has talent and will look to improve in Stoudamire's third season as the head coach.