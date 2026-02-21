Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 87-70 Loss vs No. 21 Louisville

Georgia Tech never led on the road against No 21 Louisville and despite playing solid basketball in the second half, the Yellow Jackets lost to the Cardinals 87-70 and have now lost nine straight games.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the action this afternoon.

1. The downward spiral continues for this season

In the previous two seasons under Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech has been able to pull some surprises against teams that were big underdogs against. He has wins over ranked Duke and North Carolina teams, as well as beating a ranked Louisville squad last year.

That has not happened this year and the Yellow Jackets are just lucky if the games are close at this point. Stoudamire's team never led today and trailed by as many as 25. Was it a slight improvement over the beat down that they received on Wednesday night vs Virginia? I guess, but this program should not be in a spot where they are pleased with just marginal improvements over a previous blowout loss.

Georgia Tech has only a handful of games left and barring a shocking turnaround, they will not be heading to the ACC Tournament. What happens with Stoudamire at the end of the season is unclear, but this team is not very good and they showed that again today.

2. Poor three point shooting

The biggest reason that Georgia Tech did not win this game was the fact that they could not keep up with the Cardinals three-point shooting.

Today, the Yellow Jackets were 3-18 from deep while the Cardinals were 14-31. When you lose the three point battle by 33 points and lose the game by 17, it is pretty clear what the biggest culprit was. The Yellow Jackets were not able to keep up with the firepower that the Cardinals offense had and if they can't find a way to shoot the ball better, the losses will continue to pile up.

3. Standout Performances

Most everthing else in the game was equal. Louisville only shot marginally better than Georgia Tech, they won the turnover and rebounding battles by one, and had eight more made free throws.

Georgia Tech had four players reach double-digits today. Baye Ndongo (17 points and seven rebounds), Akai Fleming (15 points and five rebounds), and both Lamar Washington and Jaeden Mustaf had 12 points.

This was a slightly better performance for Georgia Tech than earlier this week, but the standard should be higher than that.

