CBS Sports Assess Georgia Tech Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Class

Georgia Tech hasn’t achieved what it has wanted this season and is really struggling, losing five consecutive games. The Yellow Jackets sit at 11-13 on the year and are 2-9 in the ACC. In a recent evaluation by CBS Sports on the transfer portal, Georgia Tech was looked at in depth. The Yellow Jackets didn’t receive a great assessment.

Here is the conclusion via Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports:

“The Yellowjackets' transfer haul was rated 13th in the ACC alone, and that's proven to be on point. Georgia Tech doesn't have any transfers who can drive winning at the highest level. Conclusion: Woof.”

When we take a look at the four transfers the Yellow Jackets got out of the portal, they didn’t get a lot of players to fill out the remainder of the roster. Georgia Tech picked up Lamar Washington (Pacific), Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Chas Kelley III (Boston College), and Kam Craft (Miami (OH). The issue has been the consistency each night and not having more transfers. Washington had a stellar start to the season but has since come back down to earth. Marshall was supposed to be a big part of an elite front court this season for the Yellow Jackets, but hasn’t played a lot lately due to injury and not being able to see more minutes on the floor. Kelley III has been good off the bench and provided a scoring punch in several games, but needs more consistency to make a difference. Craft has been up and down, showing some flash but also having scoreless nights sprinkled in as well.

I think overall it is bigger than just the transfer portal class for the Yellow Jackets. Yes, there has been some inconsistency, and the players haven’t been elite this year. It is also the rest of the roster. Those four players make up just 26.6% of the roster as a whole for the Yellow Jackets, which consists of 15 players. The Yellow Jackets brought in five freshmen from the 2025 class. A good amount of the team taking the next step was Mouhamed Sylla, who has missed a good chunk of the season with an injury. He was supposed to help the team be competitive and formidable. Cole Kirouac has been a nice piece, but he doesn’t play a lot of time. Davi Remagen is largely a defensive player with a limited offensive game. Eric Chatfield has played sparingly, unfortunately, due to all the veterans on the roster. The lone bright spot has been true freshman Akai Fleming, who has carried the scoring load on some nights for the Yellow Jackets. He hasn’t been the most consistent, but he has been a lot more consistent than the rest of the freshman class. The big miss has been not having a more impactful freshman class to complement the transfer portal class, unfortunately. That has hurt the Yellow Jackets and put them in the position they are in.

