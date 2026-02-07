Three Things To Watch For Tonight As Georgia Tech Faces Stanford

Georgia Tech will conclude its two-game road trip with its final game against Stanford tonight. The Yellow Jackets are looking to get their first win of the month over a struggling Cardinals team. Let’s take a look at three things to watch for that could be valuable in the Yellow Jackets coming out on top.

1. Can Georgia Tech dominate the paint?

Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (10) drives against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In the last game, the Yellow Jackets dominated the paint with a 48-16 advantage over California. Part of that was their ability to rebound on the offensive glass, which led to 20 second-chance points. The threes weren’t falling a few nights ago as the Yellow Jackets shot 2-17 from beyond the arc.

“I thought we should have had more, actually. I thought we missed a lot of shots at the rim. As crazy as it sounds, we're a bad two-point shooting team, you know, we've got to be better in that area. But, you know, the 48 points that we did get, you know, in the paint is obviously a big number. I don't think it had anything to do with who was there, who wasn't. We do have Baye (Ndongo), and he was really good for us today. Although he didn't take a lot of shots, he created a lot of offense for us, and so guys were cutting and doing different things,” said Stoudamire.

2. Will Georgia Tech Hit 10 Threes Again

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kam Craft (12) shoots a three pointer during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The three point shooting was a massive deal for the Yellow Jackets in getting back in the game against California. The bench was a lion's share of that, with them knocking down five of the 10 three-pointers in the game. Georgia Tech is not the best shooting team, but if they can get 8-10 threes a game, it could prove very valuable for them and getting rid of the current four-game skid they are on. I believe it starts with getting Kam Craft involved early and often and allowing him to find a rhythm. His trio of threes was important in the last game and gave the Yellow Jackets a spark.

3. Will Akai Fleming explode again?

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack forward Jerry Deng (15) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The true freshman came off the bench against California but provided a much-needed scoring punch to the Yellow Jackets. He had eight points by himself in a late stretch of the game to keep the Yellow Jackets in it. 15 of his 19 points came in the second half of the game. Georgia Tech has been desperately needing a scorer off the bench to come in and lift the team. Fleming looks like the most inclined to do so with his ability to create offense and score in bunches. The key is that he needs to be more aggressive and get into a rhythm early in the game, which can be beneficial in the second half. Fleming’s ability to drive to the cup, draw fouls, and convert free throws is valuable down the stretch in games.

