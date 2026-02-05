Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 90-85 Loss To California

Georgia Tech fell to the California Golden Bears on the road in Berkeley, California. Yes, there are things you can be critical of, but the Yellow Jackets won several categories in the game and should have emerged victorious despite a slow start to the game. The Ramblin Wreck had five players in double-figures and got big-time production from their supporting cast. A loss is never easy, but head coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets have several things to hang their hat on. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the 90-85 loss to the Golden Bears.

1. Georgia Tech 18-2 second-half run

California led by as many as 15 points in the game, but the Yellow Jackets began the second half on an improbable run to get back into the game. Georgia Tech went 9-11 and 5-5 from long range to begin the second half. It was Kam Craft who was a driving force. More importantly, the defensive intensity of the Yellow Jackets turned the tide. Georgia Tech was forcing turnovers and getting out in transition, and making easy buckets. The run showed that the team can play at a high level and be effective, but we just need to see it earlier in games so they don’t have to have runs like that, which ultimately drains you.

2. Kam Craft ignites in the second half

Craft had it going from beyond the arc in the second period and started the half 3-3 from long range. He finished with 14 points in the second half. After a 0-5 start from the field in the first half, he caught fire and was massive in helping the Yellow Jackets get back into the game. Craft now has three consecutive outings with double-digit points. He also got it done on the defensive end and contributed four rebounds and two blocks. The former Miami (OH) transfer is playing his best ball at the right time for the Yellow Jackets.

3. California Dai Dai Ames couldn’t be stopped

The junior guard went off on Wednesday night against the Yellow Jackets and had it going from the outside. Ames went 3-4 from long range. After scoring 15 points on 6-8 shooting in the first half, Ames continued to push the pace and be the scoring punch California needed. The Golden Bears struggled on the field and with turnovers in the second half and gave up 56 second-half points to the Yellow Jackets. However, Georgia Tech had no answers for Ames, who finished with 29 points. He also made the Ramblin Wreck pay at the free throw line, going 8-10 from the charity stripe.

4. Georgia Tech dominates the paint

The Yellow Jackets had a 48-16 advantage in the pain despite the loss. When the Yellow Jackets were cold in the first half, shooting 2-17 from long range, the Ramblin Wreck didn’t continue to just chuck up threes. They drove the basketball to the rim and continued to draw contact that led to foul shots. A good improvement of this team from this year compared to last year is that they don’t continue to settle; they will drive to the cup and get buckets at the cup when the shot isn’t falling.

5. Georgia Tech bench steps up big

A lot of the conversation we have been having over the past few games is where the scoring would be outside of Baye Ndongo and Kowacie Reeves. With Ndongo in foul trouble and Reeves struggling (0-3 FG), the bench stepped up in a major way. The Yellow Jackets finished with 38 bench points against California. 26 of those bench points came in the second half of the game. Some of the difference makers off the bench were Chas Kelley III and Akai Fleming. They combined for 34 of the 38 bench points and really gave the Yellow Jackets a boost, knocking down shots and being clutch. For whatever reason, the bench tends to play well on the road for the Yellow Jackets, and we have seen this throughout the season. If they can get more consistent play from the bench, it could help them pull out some of these wins.



