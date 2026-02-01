Everything From Baye Ndongo and Kowacie Reeves After Loss To No.16 North Carolina

The dynamic duo for the Yellow Jackets combined for 41 points on Saturday and couldn’t be stopped. Kowacie Reeves had 14 points on 6-10 shooting. Baye Ndongo finished a season-high 27 points on 9-12 shooting. Both talked to the media after the game. Here is everything they had to say.

Baye Ndongo on if he came out with the mindset to help the team start faster….

“I just go there and play and try to help my team win this game, especially this one we kind of needed so bad. So I just go there and play defense and hopefully my team may feed me the ball. And that's what they did. So they sent me some good passes. So all I needed to do was just finish, and that's what happened.”

Kowacie Reeves on the chance to reset with a road trip in California…

“Definitely. Just gotta be a sense of urgency. Each game, we gotta get these next two. We gotta take them one game at a time, obviously. But yeah, they're very important. Every game is very important for the remainder of the season. So it's a sense of urgency there.”

Ndongo on the physicality in the game and going against North Carolina bigs….

“I mean, you were starting to be much more physical than we could and trying to hit the ball. They just happened to make some tough shots today, and I feel like that's part of it. So come in next time and be more physical and be ready.”

Ndongo on playing a lot of minutes, and if his approach is different….

“We've been dealing with a lot of injuries this year, and I kind of started using injury. That's why I wasn't playing like that. But I feel like now I could start trusting me and I'm starting to feel better. So start to get in better shape. Just come ready to play because at the end of the day, the coach makes the decision. So you never know how much meaning you play. You just have to come ready every time and just go there and play hard.”

Reeves on letting the game come to him and getting good shots…

“I just gotta be smarter like you said, I can't. I know I've been playing well, but I can't really even worry about as far as shots and stuff go like that, just because of the record and trying to get back. As far as the game goes, I just try to take on what the coach reminds me about, about taking good shots, not having to force any. Being more of a connector on the offensive end and helping everybody get involved, helping everybody get touches and like shifting the defense.”

