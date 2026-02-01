Stock Report For Georgia Tech Basketball After Their Loss To North Carolina

Georgia Tech is .500 for the first time this season. The Yellow Jackets started the season 5-1, but are in desperate need of some answers if they are going to make an ACC tourney and potentially play spoiler. Georgia Tech will travel on the road for its next two matchups. Despite the loss to North Carolina at home, several players made their presence felt. Let’s take a look at the players who raised their stock after good performances at McCamish Pavilion.

Baye Ndongo

It has been a great couple of games for Baye Ndongo, who has reached new milestones, including reaching 1,000 career points against Virginia Tech. He was celebrated pregame at McCamish Pavilion for achieving the feat. On Saturday, he was the main scorer for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo finished with 27 points on 9-12 shooting. The 27 points were a season-high. He also finished with six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. He also went 8-10 from the charity stripe. The eight makes matched a career-best for Ndongo. When he was in the game, he did all he could to keep the Yellow Jackets in it and lead them to victory. They came up short, but he was phenomenal for the Ramblin Wreck.

“I thought Baye really was good tonight. They really played well. He did a lot of good things out there. He played big minutes. I thought he got better as the game went on as well,” said head coach Damon Stoudamire.

Kowacie Reeves

The veteran wing was a great scoring punch on Saturday afternoon and finished with 14 points on 6-10 shooting. He also knocked down two three-pointers. Reeves has been letting the game come to him as of late and looking for better shots when the opportunities are there. On Saturday, it was useful when the Yellow Jackets needed buckets on offense.

“I just gotta be smarter like you said, I can't. I know I've been playing well, but I can't really even worry about it as far as shots and stuff go like that, just because of the record and trying to get back. As far as the game goes, I just try to take on what the coach reminds me about, about taking good shots, not having to force any. Being more of a connector on the offensive end and helping everybody get involved, helping everybody get touches and like shifting the defense,” said Reeves.

Going forward, the Yellow Jackets are going to need Reeves to be more aggressive so they can prevent the slow starts early in games against elite opponents.

Kam Craft

Craft stock continues to rise as he is playing at a high level currently. Saturday was his second consecutive game in double-figures. Craft carried the scoring load off the bench and hit the most three pointers on the team against North Carolina. He finished with 15 points on 5-11 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. Craft surpassed his season averages in points and rebounds. His shooting gives the Yellow Jackets chances, and they will need more of it moving forward if they are going to right the ship. Coach Stoudamire talked about his play in the last few games.

“The last couple of games, Kam has really been shooting the ball and playing well. I would say this, you know, that's what we anticipated. So the problem with it is that most people know that he could shoot. So it's not that he can't shoot, he just hadn't shot it well from us. And so what Cam has to do is he has to continue to get lost in the game. And we gotta do a better job of reading. When I say better job of reading, if we're in transition and he's trailing, we gotta know that.Like if the defense is flowing in and he's a trail guy, we gotta flow for that,” said Stoudamire.

“If he's away and there's an opportunity for us to go set a screen on him, we gotta be able to do that. So I'm happy for him. He's really worked his tail off, and he's allowed me to coach him. That's the one thing I say about Cam. He's not difficult. When I took him out of the lineup, he said that he was all right with it cuz he wasn't playing well. I don't know how many players at that moment would have said that. But he's been really good for us, and he continues to work, and I'm happy to see him have success.”

