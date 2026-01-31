Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 91-75 Loss To No.16 North Carolina

Georgia Tech fell to North Carolina at home in a 91-75 defeat at home in front of a sell out crowd. The Yellow Jackets are now 2-7 in the ACC and are in a tough stop if they want to make the ACC tournament and must begin to stack wins to have a chance. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the loss on Saturday.

1.Baye Ndongo best game of the season

It was the best performance of the season for Baye Ndongo, who built on a really good game on the road the last time out, where he hit a big milestone of 1,000 career points. On Saturday, in an anticipated matchup against one of the best in the country, Caleb Wilson was able to make his presence felt. Ndongo finished with 27 points on 9-12 shooting and even knocked down a three-point field goal. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Ndongo was really good at the charity stripe and went 8-10 at the free throw line. It was another game where he led the Yellow Jackets in scoring

2. Caleb Wilson is special

A homecoming for the former Holy Innocents star who is as advertised. He led the Tar Heels with 22 points on 9-15 shooting. It wasn’t just offensively for Wilson, who contributed on both ends of the floor. He finished with six rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steak. Early in the gam,e he was double-teamed, but didn’t take him long to find his groove and take over the game. The future lottery pick and top draft prospect in June showed why he is the best of the best.

3. Georgia Tech has one of its best shooting games from three-point range

Despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets had one of their best shooting games from beyond the arc this season, going 7-13. A key shooter was Kam Craft, who contributed 15 points off the bench and went 3-8 from long range. Kowacie Reeves also contributed two three-pointers. Part of the reason Georgia Tech stayed in the game was the three-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets average six three-pointers per game. If they can shoot at a more consistent rate, it could help them earlier in games and not dig themselves big holes.

4. North Carolina takes advantage of turnovers

The Tar Heels finished with 18 points off turnovers and forced 10 steals in the game against Georgia Tech. A lot of it was trying to get the ball to Ndongo down low and making the pocket pass that North Carolina was prepared for. The Tar Heels also had 16 fast-break points and were key in their run against Georgia Tech in the first half, which allowed them to build a 15-point lead. The turnovers have been an issue all season for the Yellow Jackets and an area where they still have to work at to clean up. Turnovers reared their head again and made it tough for the Yellow Jackets to come back.

5. Georgia Tech needs more scoring outside of its top two players

The dynamic duo for Georgia Tech finished with 41 points on Saturday afternoon, but didn’t get much help outside of Reeves and Ndongo. Takeaway Kam Craft 15 points off the bench, and the rest of the starters for the Yellow Jackets had just 14 points. Lamar Washington had six points on 2-11 shooting, Akai Fleming only had four points, and Jaeden Mustaf finished with six points. They need more play from their guards to have a better chance in games. The Yellow Jackets have been dealing with injuries, but still have to get more production if they are going to turn things around.

