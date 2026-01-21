Everything From Georgia Tech Freshman Guard Akai Fleming In His Media Availability Session

True freshman Akai Fleming has been sensational for the Yellow Jackets as a true freshman and an instant contributor on the hardwood so far this season. He finished with 16 points in a major road victory for the Yellow Jackets against a Quad 1 opponent NC State last Wednesday. He is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds this season for the Yellow Jackets. He talked to the media in his availability session about the upcoming matchup and his play this season.

On talking to Jaeden Mustaf for advice….

“Yeah. Um, all the time actually. He just gives me little pointers here and there, whether it's a ball coverage or how to get downhill. So he always gives me little pointers here and there about how to affect the game.

On if he is settling in and the game is settling down for him…

“Yeah, for sure. I definitely am starting to understand the speed of the game. So yeah, I would say I'm not a freshman.”

On if there are any adjustments now that play has shifted to conference play…

“It’'s actually a little different than non-conference. They got to scout um they're scouting you all week. So, it is a little different. It's a little harder. Um but I love the challenge, you know, every game.”

On consistently getting calls when he drives it to the rim….

“Really just keep going keep going till they call the foul and um find my game at the free throw line, see one go in.”

On the switch that has clicked for him…

“Really just not taking every game with me. So every game is a new game. I had like a little rough patch going into the ACC conference. Um but just figuring out just the little things, the details to help me get off my game and help win.”

On any difference in the way the team came against NC State and Pittsburgh….

“Yeah, for sure. Uh definitely more aggressive. The mentality going into that game, you know, we have to shake Pit off. um you know get a new mindset. So yeah, that was a different mindset going into NC State.”

On the difference in the road and why the team plays better against some of the best teams…

“We just we have our own energy. Whether it's music in the locker room, we all be excited, you know, ready to go out there.”

On students being back in class and the game on Saturday…

“Oh yeah, for sure. We need everybody to come out. So, yeah it should be a little different ACC play.”

