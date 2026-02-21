Georgia Tech vs No.21 Louisville Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Pregame

After suffering a humiliating defeat at home to No. 14 Virginia, Georgia Tech hits the road to face another ranked foe. They will face No. 21 Louisville today and try snap an eight game losing streak.

Louisville comes into the weekend contest off a 95-85 loss at SMU on Tuesday night which snapped a five-game win streak. Mikel Brown Jr., who was sidelined earlier this season due to injury, leads the Cardinals offensively, averaging 19.9 points per game in league play. Brown is one of four averaging double-figures against ACC opponents.

Georgia Tech has taken two of the last three meetings against Louisville and looks to extend its win streak to twostraight in the series on Saturday for the first time since 1997 . Despite the recent success, Tech trails in the all-time series, 27-16, and has only been victorious in Louisville four

times, the last being in 1992

The Cardinals have won nine-straight in its home city against the Yellow Jackets and holds a 15-4 advantage in Louisville . Georgia Tech took last year’s lone meeting against a No. 21/22 ranked Louisville squad for its first win over a top-25 program during the season.

The Yellow Jackets have faced 19 ranked Cardinal teams in the series and have gone 8-11 in those matchups . Tech only played six players in last year’s meeting and saw five Jackets finish in double-figures. Baye Ndongo recorded a double-double last season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Damon Stoudamire owns a 1-1 record against Louisville, having dropped the first matchup two seasons ago in the KFC Yum! Center, 79-67

