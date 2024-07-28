Former Georgia Tech Star Talks About Kevin Durant's Hot Start For Team USA in Summer Olympics
What a start it was for Kevin Durant in the Olympics opener for Team USA vs Serbia. Durant started out 8/8, including 5/5 from three to score 21 points in the first half and helping Team USA get the lead over Serbia. Durant's unbelievable start to the game had basketball fans everywhere talking about it, including former Georgia Tech star and current teammate of Durant's Josh Okogie, who shared his thought's on social media.
Durant came off the bench today, but he might be starting going forward for Team USA. Durant is the all-time leading scorer for Team USA and is one of the best scorers of all time. The United States are the favorites to win the Gold Medal this year and Durant is a huge reason why.
Durant and Okogie are going to be hoping to take Phoenix back to the playoffs this season, but make it farther than they did.
More on Okogie from Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Topped a stellar freshman campaign by making the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team as a sophomore … Accumulated 1,033 points in his career, most by a Tech sophomore since Matt Harpring finished his sophomore season (1995-96 season) with 1,021 … Finished Tech career in 43rd place on Tech’s all-time scoring list … Versatile perimeter player with the length, athletic ability and basketball IQ enable him to compete at all three perimeter positions … Impacts the game at both ends of the court and is a multi-dimensional offensive threat, able to create scoring opportunities for himself and teammate … Scored in double digits in 38 of his last 40 games and 54 times in 61 career games … Scored 20 or more 20 times (13 times in ACC games), 30 or more three times in his career … Moved into Tech’s all-time top 20 in career free throws (18th with 313) … Declared for early entry into the 2018 NBA Draft in late March, and announced his intention to remain in the draft and forego his final two years of eligibility on May 21 … Selected in the first round, No. 20 overall, by Minnesota."