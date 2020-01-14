Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Nell Fortner Unbothered By Lack Of Ranking

Matthew McGavic

Prior to beginning of the 2019-20 women's basketball season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were projected to finish no higher than 11th in the ACC rankings by the end of the regular season. Under first year head Nell Fortner, the Jackets are currently tied for second in the ACC at 4-1, and are 13-3 overall.

However despite exceeding expectations so far this season, including going 2-1 against top 25 teams, The Institute themselves have yet to receive recognition from national pollsters. As of this week's polls, Georgia Tech is still not among the teams ranked in the Top 25. In fact, it was only until this week that they even started receiving votes in either poll (9 in Coaches Poll, 5 in AP Poll).

Many might be quick to demand answers as to why the Jackets continue to be excluded from the poll, but if you ask Fortner herself, that's the last thing on her mind.

"I do not care about that. Not one bit," she said after her team's 49-47 win over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday. "It does not matter to me at all. I don't even think about it."

What is on her mind? Like many coaches, she takes the "one game at a time" mentality.

"I'm thinking about tomorrow. It's all about the next game," she said. "That is all it's about: your next opponent and how you can get another win."

If Fortner and Co. continue on her winning ways, they have a chance to accomplish something that the program has not done since the 2012-13 season. The last time that they were in either the AP or USA Today's Coaches Poll was in the both preseason polls, with the AP ranking them 22nd and USA Today having them just ahead at 20th.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It's the first of two home games this week.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Irish Maven's Bryan Driskell

The Jackets & Irish tipoff tomorrow at 8:30.

Matthew McGavic

The Connection Between Jasmine Carson & Samuel L. Jackson

Yes, *that* Samuel L. Jackson.

Matthew McGavic

2020 Season Preview: What To Expect

Georgia Tech Baseball will be back in action on February 14th.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson Selected To ESPN's Top 150 All-Time List

He's the only Yellow Jacket to make the list.

Matthew McGavic

GT Basketball to Honor 1990 Final Four Team Against UVA

"Lethal Weapon 3" helped lead Tech to their 1st Final Four.

Georgia Tech PR

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

The Jackets & Irish tip-off this Wednesday at 8:30pm.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado: "This Is The Most Important Part Of The Season"

Tech is playing back-to-back home games for the first time in over a month.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame has lost 5 of their last 9 games.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

All credit to Brian Fluharty of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic