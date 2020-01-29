All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Gallery: Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Matthew McGavic

Before heading up to South Bend this weekend, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) had a break in the ACC action at McCamish Pavilion, defeating the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers 82-54 in the process. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Maroon Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 21

Follow for live updates and analysis from Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Morehouse

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech Handles Morehouse

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of a break in ACC play, taking down Division II Morehouse College in blowout fashion.

Georgia Tech PR

GT Picked To Finish 4th In ACC Coastal By Baseball America

The Georgia Tech Baseball program was picked to finish at #4 in the ACC Coastal Division by Baseball America today, a season after they captured the division title.

Matthew McGavic

Josh Pastner Not Overlooking Morehouse

Georgia Tech basketball is taking a break from ACC play when they take on Morehouse College tonight. Head coach Josh Pastner is not about to overlook them and is treating them the same as any other opponent.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

This will be Georgia Tech's first ever regular season matchup with the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, having only previously faced them in an exhibition in 2006.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Georgia Tech will face the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers tomorrow for their first ever regular season matchup

Matthew McGavic

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Junior guard becomes third different Yellow Jacket to earn the honor this season

Georgia Tech PR

Jose Alvarado & Josh Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

The NBA Legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer was tragically killed in a helicopter accident yesterday morning outside of Los Angeles. He was 41.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Georgia Tech will be taking a break from league action and face Morehouse College for their first ever regular season matchup.

Matthew McGavic

Devin Cochran Transfers To Georgia Tech

Cochran is the second offensive lineman to transfer to the Yellow Jackets in this offseason.

Matthew McGavic