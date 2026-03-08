Georgia Tech Athletic Director Ryan Alpert Releases A Statement on the Firing Of Damon Stoudamire

Georgia Tech moved on from Damon Stoudamire after a three year stint that saw Stoudamire go 42-55 and not make the NCAA tournament any of the three years he was the head coach. New athletic director Ryan Alpert released a statement on the dismissal of the Yellow Jackets former head coach, via RamblinWreck.com.

“On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men’s basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” Alpert said. “He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best.

“Georgia Tech men’s basketball has a proud history and is an important part of our athletics department and community. We are committed to identifying an excellent basketball coach that will build a championship-level program, and fulfill our missions of academic excellence and preparing our student-athletes for life beyond basketball. Georgia Tech’s commitment to men’s basketball is unwavering, and we will invest the resources necessary to compete for championships at the highest levels.”

This is the first major move in the Ryan Alpert era as the athletic director for the Yellow Jackets program. Who will be his head basketball coach, and how will he equip the new coach with the necessary resources to be successful? One thing the former Yellow Jackets head coach did was recruit at a high level and bring in the talent. Yes, it didn’t translate to winning, but he had a knack for creating relationships. The new head coach will have to do the same thing and position himself among recruits.

One of the major things at their disposal is the hub of talent in the Metro Atlanta area. In the past five seasons, there has been at least a lottery pick that has come from the state of Georgia. The same will be the case with Caleb Wilson (Holy Innocents) in the 2026 NBA draft. The new coach will also have OTE (Overtime Elite) at his disposal to use and recruit high-end players less than a block from Georgia Tech. While the money has come into question and the support of the program with resources, the high-level talent is right in the Yellow Jackets backyard and in close distance to pick up.

A few directions Alpert can go are the mid-major level with coaches like Casey Alexander (Belmont), Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall), Josh Schertz (Saint Louis), Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State), and many others. There will be a slew of coaches ready for a big Power 4 opportunity like Georgia Tech to cement themselves as premier coaches in college basketball. It won’t be easy, but there are a lot of things the Yellow Jackets program can offer that can lead to the success of the head coach and the team.