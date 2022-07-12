Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 Point Guard Vasean Allette

Camp season is in full swing around the country and many top prospects in the 2023 basketball recruiting class are trying to raise their profile and become more well known. One of those prospects is 2023 point guard Vasean Allette, who received an offer from Georgia Tech just a few days ago.

Allette now becomes the fourth point guard to be offered by the Yellow Jackets coaching staff and the first one from the state of Ohio.

Allette had a great performance this past weekend and is starting to get noticed by high-level programs. Allette even had a 37-point performance over the weekend and showed great burst and an ability to get to the basket. At 6-3 80 LBS, he will have to win with quickness to get by bigger point guards.

Georgia Tech has one commitment from a highly regarded shooting guard in the 2023 class and is looking for a point guard to join him. Allette is going to keep rising as more camps and events happen over the summer and Georgia Tech is going to have a lot of work to do to stay in this recruitment.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early week nine preview vs Florida State

Georgia Tech Football: Offensive Players on Florida State to know in week nine matchup

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Players on Florida State to know in week nine game

How many Georgia Tech Baseball Prospects made The Athletic's Final top 100?