Who are the offensive players on Florida State that should worry Georgia Tech in week nine?

To wrap up the month of October, Georgia Tech is going to travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State in the first matchup of these teams since 2020. Georgia Tech Football was able to beat Florida State in that game, but things are much different now for both Geoff Collins and Mike Norvell.

Georgia Tech and Florida State are close in terms of proximity, but it is unfortunate that the teams don't get a chance to play each other more often. This will be a game that both fanbases will enjoy.

Collins and Norvell enter the season as two coaches on the hot seat in the ACC. Neither has made a bowl game during their tenures and both could use a big boost in 2022.

Florida State is hoping that the third season under Norvell will be their best offensively. While the head coach at Memphis, Norvell earned a reputation as a good offensive coach and play-caller, but that has not come to fruition yet.

While the offense has not reached the heights so far that Florida State fans wanted when Norvell was hired, they have talented players that can break open the game against the Yellow Jackets in week nine.

So who are the three offensive players to know on Florida State's offense for this game? Let's take a look.

Jordan Travis- Quarterback

Travis has had an up and down career so far for the Seminoles, but he is going to enter the 2022 season as the unquestioned starter for the first time in his career. Not having to look over his shoulder for competition will help Travis and he could be poised for a big year.

Most ACC fans know that Travis is a much better runner than he is as a passer right now and that is what Georgia Tech is going to have to contain in this game. Travis had 530 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season and the Yellow Jackets' defense needs to be focused on shutting down Travis as a runner.

Treshaun Ward- Running Back

Florida State has a deep group of running backs that should be the strength on this side of the ball in 2022, even with last year's leading rushers, Jashaun Corbin, heading to the NFL.

The leader of that group this season might be Treshaun Ward and he is a breakout candidate for the Florida State offense in 2022. Ward had 515 yards on only 81 carries and he showed the ability to be a big-play threat for Florida State last season.

For Georgia Tech, slowing down Ward is only one piece of shutting this Florida State running game down, but he might be the key piece. This will be one of the best running backs that Georgia Tech will see all season and a tough guy to stop.

Ontaria Wilson- Wide Receiver

Florida State Wide Receiver Ontaria Wilson Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position is a question mark for Florida State heading into the 2022 season and there is not a clear number one threat.

However, the guy that I think should worry Georgia Tech the most is last year's leading receiver, Ontaria Wilson. Wilson had nearly 400 yards on 23 catches and averaged over 16 yards per catch last season.

Florida State's passing attack struggled last year, but that does not mean that Wilson is not a threat. Georgia Tech gave up a lot of big plays last season and they can't afford to let Wilson have a few of those if the Yellow Jackets want to win this game.

