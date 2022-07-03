The NBPA Top 100 Camp is a chance for young recruits to show out and impress college coaches in attendance. One of the attendees at the camp this year was 2023 Georgia Tech commit Blue Cain, a four-star shooting guard from Knoxville. Cain was named to On3's Top 100 camp and his performance was universally praised during the last few days.

Cain's performance was so impressive that 247 Sports Eric Bossi had this to say about Cain's performance:

"Headed to Georgia Tech, guard Blue Cain has held his own and he’s been one of the most consistent performers. In a sea of prospects looking to be flashy or play outside of themselves looking to prove a point, Cain has let the game come to him and been productive in doing so. He’s hit open jumpers, made nice passes to teammates out of the pick and roll, and has simply been one of the most reliable players to hit the floor".

That is high praise and one that Cain certainly deserved. The thing that stood out to me was how involved he was as a playmaker and his ability to set teammates up by passing the ball. Cain is known to be a good shooter, but his other skills really got a chance to shine this week.

Head coach Josh Pastner is still looking to add to the 2023 class and get more talent in the program. He is off to a good start with a prospect like Cain and it appears that he will be a nice foundational piece for the class moving forward.

