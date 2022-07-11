Who are the defensive players on Florida State that should worry Georgia Tech in week nine?

Florida State was an up and down defense last season and they are a bit unpredictable on that side of the ball heading into the 2022 season.

The good news for Georgia Tech is that the Seminoles will not have last year's ACC player of the year, Jermaine Johnson, to rush the quarterback this season. Johnson left for the NFL and Florida State is going to have a big question this season when it comes to rushing the passer.

Florida State is going to return a lot of experience elsewhere, especially in the secondary. They are hoping that another year of continuity will help them climb the rankings.

Georgia Tech is hoping to take advantage of the weak spots on this Seminoles defense, but slowing down these three players on Florida State's defense will be the key to scoring points for the Yellow Jackets.

Jared Verse- Defensive End

Florida State Defensive End Jared Verse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson might be gone, but Florida State is hoping that they can hit another home run in the transfer portal and find another top tier pass rusher.

The top pass rusher that hit the portal this offseason was a previously unknown player from Albany named Jared Verse. At 6-4 250 LBS, Verse is athletic and has good bend around the edge to get to the quarterback. He was sought after by a ton of major programs.

All reports seem to indicate that Verse is ready to step in and be the top pass rusher for the Seminoles, but he has to prove it on the field.

Fabien Lovett- Defensive Tackle

The Florida State defensive line has a chance to be pretty good this season and one of those reasons is big defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

Lovett had 28 tackles and two sacks a year ago and was a constant presence in the middle of the defense. He is going to bring leadership as well and has the potential to be an All-ACC selection.

Tatum Bethune- Linebacker

Verse is not the only high-profile transfer that Florida State is bringing in to bolster the defense this season.

UCF transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune led the Golden Knights in tackles last season and is going to step right in the middle of the defense and be a starter for the Seminoles. He put together 108 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions last season for an improved UCF defense.

Georgia Tech is going to want to run the ball this season and any team they face has to have good play from their linebacker group. Bethune is a guy that could give the Yellow Jackets offense problems.

