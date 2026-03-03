Georgia Tech Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

If you look at the ACC Preseason Poll and the actual results, Georgia Tech has overachieved in Karen Blair's first season as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 15th in the conference in the preseason and they finished 11th. Given all of the roster turnover and how late Blair was hired, this has to be looked at as a success for, especially so if they can beat Florida State in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow and Georgia Tech enters the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed and Florida State is the No. 15 seed. The winner of this game will get to face Virginia Tech in the second round on Thursday. If they win that game, they will face No. 3 North Carolina on Friday.

In their only matchup this season, Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 80-69.

Here is the complete ACC Tournament Bracket.

First round

No. 10 Cal vs No. 15 Wake Forest

No. 11 Georgia Tech vs No. 14 Florida State

No. 12 Miami vs No. 13 Stanford

Second Round

No. 5 Notre Dame vs No.12 Miami/No. 13 Stanford

No. 6 Virginia Tech vs No. 11 Georgia Tech/No. 14 Florida State

No. 7 Syracuse vs No. 10 Cal/No. 15 Wake Forest

No. 8 Virginia vs No. 9 Clemson

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Duke vs No. 8 Virginia/No. 9 Clemson

No. 2 Louisville vs No.7 Syracuse/No. 10 Cal/No. 15 Wake Forest

No. 3 North Carolina vs No. 6 Virginia Tech/No. 11 Georgia Tech/No. 14 Florida State

No. 4 NC State vs No. 5 Notre Dame/No. 12 Miami/No. 13 Stanford

Schedule for Georgia Tech

Game 1- vs Florida State, Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

*Game 2- vs Virginia Tech, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

*Game 3- vs North Carolina, Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

*Game 4- vs Louisville/Syracuse/Cal/Wake Forest, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

*Game 5- vs Duke/NC State/Notre Dame/Virginia/Clemson/Miami/Stanford, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

*- If they win.

How far can Georgia Tech go?

I think that Georgia Tech can actually win a couple of games in this tournament. They have already beaten Florida State once this season and they were oh so close to taking down Virginia Tech recently.

Tech clinched the 11-seed with its 79-49 win over Miami Sunday where Talayah Walker scored 33, marking her program-record third game this season with 30 points or more. She is just one of three in the ACC to achieve the mark this season. Brianna Turnage recorded her 20th game with double-digit rebounds, tallying 11. The Jackets capped off a 10-win home schedule that featured wins over Clemson, Stanford and then-No. 18 Notre Dame - three teams all projected to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech also recorded its first full season without back-to-back home losses since 2018-19.

I think that Georgia Tech will win tomorrow and then pull the upset on Thursday. Can they go further than that? I don't think so, but this would be a great result in the first season under Blair.