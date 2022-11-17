Georgia Tech Defeats Auburn 57-51 Behind Sixteen Points From Cam Swartz
After racing out to a 17-5 start in the first quarter, Georgia Tech had to hold on and make some clutch plays at the end to seal the win over Auburn. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 after winning their first road game of the season and.
Four Georgia Tech players got in double-digits. Cam Swartz once again led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 16 points, but Bianca Jackson (12 Points), Tonie Morgan (10 Points), and Eylia Love (12 Points) finished with good scoring nights as well.
Georgia Tech shot 40% from the field, but 50% from three-point range. They held Auburn to 26.3% shooting and 10.5% from three.
While the defense was good, Georgia Tech did struggle in two areas. The Tigers outrebounded Georgia Tech 51-39 and shot better from the free-throw line. Georgia Tech shot 59.1% from the line, while Auburn was 75%. Georgia Tech also committed 22 turnovers, while Auburn had 19.
The Yellow Jackets led 17-5 after the first quarter, but Auburn won the next two quarters 20-15 and 15-11. A 14-11 fourth quarter helped give Georgia Tech the win.
Georgia Tech is now 3-0 and will continue its non-conference schedule on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets will host rival Georgia on Sunday. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m and be televised on the ACC Network.
