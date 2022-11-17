Georgia Tech Defeats Auburn 57-51 Behind Sixteen Points From Cam Swartz

After racing out to a 17-5 start in the first quarter, Georgia Tech had to hold on and make some clutch plays at the end to seal the win over Auburn. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 after winning their first road game of the season and.

Georgia Tech is now 3-0 after their victory over Auburn Georgia Tech Athletics

Four Georgia Tech players got in double-digits. Cam Swartz once again led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 16 points, but Bianca Jackson (12 Points), Tonie Morgan (10 Points), and Eylia Love (12 Points) finished with good scoring nights as well.

Georgia Tech shot 40% from the field, but 50% from three-point range. They held Auburn to 26.3% shooting and 10.5% from three.

While the defense was good, Georgia Tech did struggle in two areas. The Tigers outrebounded Georgia Tech 51-39 and shot better from the free-throw line. Georgia Tech shot 59.1% from the line, while Auburn was 75%. Georgia Tech also committed 22 turnovers, while Auburn had 19.

The Yellow Jackets led 17-5 after the first quarter, but Auburn won the next two quarters 20-15 and 15-11. A 14-11 fourth quarter helped give Georgia Tech the win.

Georgia Tech is now 3-0 and will continue its non-conference schedule on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets will host rival Georgia on Sunday. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m and be televised on the ACC Network.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletic

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything from Josh Pastner before the Northern Illinois matchup

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois

Makius Scott gives keys for Georgia Tech against North Carolina's offense

Georgia Tech Basketball: Updated Odds after one week of action

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for North Carolina vs Georgia Tech?

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: First Look at North Carolina

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of North Carolina game

Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key gives update on Jeff Sims

ACC Football: Week 12 Power Rankings